JAY-Z provided more context about the financial tips he gave 21 Savage, who shared said tips while appearing on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion. “He just told me his top three things that he spent his money on,” 21 told Hoffa. “We ain’t really have no financial conversation. He just was like, ‘Chef’; I went and got a chef. ‘A doctor’; I went and got a doctor. And he said a lawyer; I already had a lawyer at the time.”

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO