Dayton man facing charges in connection to Springfield SWAT standoff

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — A Dayton man is facing several charges after he was taken into custody following a nearly 15-hour long standoff in Springfield Monday.

A Springfield Police Lieutenant told News Center 7 Monday that the standoff at the home on South Lowry Avenue began early in the morning as a domestic incident.

Robert Woodruff, 49, was arrested Monday evening and charged with domestic violence, assault, endangering children, aggravated menacing, kidnapping, abduction and having weapons while under disability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgYTZ_0g3NxW3H00
Robert Woodruff (Clark County Jail)

A Springfield Police incident report indicted that dispatch received a call from a woman at approximately 3:37 a.m. saying her daughter was being held captive by a man. The caller said her daughter was being held at a house in the 300 block of Fair Street.

Officers responded to the house and knocked on the door. They were going to leave the residence when they didn’t get an answer, but a female came around the side of the house and with blood on her. The woman told police that her boyfriend, identified as Woodruff, assaulted her. The reported noted that she had lacerations on her face. She later told police that she and Woodruff had gotten into a verbal argument and accused him of becoming violent.

The woman told officers that Woodruff was suicidal and had threatened to kill both himself and her. She also said he had a “gun with an extended clip.” Officers saw a man pacing back and forth on the second floor of the residence, “periodically looking out the window.”

As more officers arrived on scene, they surrounded the house, but did not enter because the woman said her six-year-old grandson was inside, according to the report.

Police used a loud speaker to order Woodruff out of the house, but he would not exit. After some time, SWAT was called to the scene.

According to police, Woodruff held the child hostage for several more hours, eventually letting him go unharmed.

When the man was the only one left in the house, police say he refused to come out for a few more hours, creating commotion in what some neighbors say is a quiet area.

“It’s peaceful, but like all neighborhoods, you have your bad apples,” one neighbor told News Center 7 Monday.

Police were able to get Woodruff to come outside of the house and take him into custody around around 5:40 p.m.

Woodruff is currently booked in the Clark County Jail, according to online jail records. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday for a bond hearing, according to online court records.

