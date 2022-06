Social commerce, forecasted to generate $1.2 trillion in sales by 2025, is the evolution of social media advertising for brands on social platforms. Browser privacy changes continue to make it harder to track consumers across the web, limiting the effectiveness of existing advertising models. But social commerce offers a new channel for customer acquisition and engagement that empowers brands to retain ownership of customer data, build long-term brand loyalty and improve the user experience.

