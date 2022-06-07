ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Millions of Americans face a $2,000 per year in extra charges as tax credits set to end – are you affected?

By Joy Dumandan
 3 days ago

MILLIONS of Americans are hoping they don't find themselves scrambling for affordable health insurance by the end of the year.

More than three million people could end up without health care coverage if Congress does not extend enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0rAt_0g3NxJp400
Enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act are set to expire at the end of the year

Through the American Rescue Plan, the Biden Administration strengthened the Affordable Care Act.

The enhanced plan offered subsidies on ACA coverage, and reduced costs by an average of 40% for Americans getting government-sponsored insurance.

The boosted credits lured at least 14.5million people to enroll this year alone, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Research by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has found that Congress needs to act by summer to extend the enhanced tax credits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARoTy_0g3NxJp400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqGw3_0g3NxJp400

Those tax credits are set to go away on January 1, 2023.

Without the extension, 3.1million Americans would lose coverage and consumers could see premium hikes of about $2,000 per year.

How much are people paying?

The average premium would jump from $1,332 to $2,040, a 53% cost increase.

In Florida, more than half a million people could lose health insurance if Congress doesn't extend tax credits.

The tax credits have lowered premiums for millions of Floridians who purchased health insurance through ACA.

Florida would be one of the hardest-hit states, according to the research.

Without the tax credits, a household of four with an income of $111,000 will pay hundreds of dollars more in premiums next year.

What is the Affordable Care Act?

The health care reform law was enacted in March 2010.

The goal is to offer affordable health insurance to more people through subsidies, or premium tax credits, that lower costs for households with incomes between 100% to 400% of the federal poverty level (FPL).

It also expanded the Medicaid program to cover all adults with income below 138% of the FPL.

If Congress fails to extend the subsidies, premium costs for less affluent families could rise by more than $12billion nationwide, according to a report from FamiliesUSA.

An extension at the last minute could also cause disruption in the enrollment process.

Congress will need to settle on a deal in the next few months to ensure the subsidies are smoothly extended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTD6J_0g3NxJp400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K88xs_0g3NxJp400

The Sun's stimulus live blog has the latest on cash relief programs.

Plus, thousands of Americans have also been hit with medical bills that they don't actually owe, according to a government watchdog.

IN THIS ARTICLE
