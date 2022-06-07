Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 17:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, flooding spreads over more than 4,000 acres in Franklin and Logan Counties. Numerous gas fields are flooded. Some agricultural lands in Johnson County also are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 359.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 359.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

