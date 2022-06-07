ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 20:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa The Flood Warning continues for...

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet this evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 17:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, flooding spreads over more than 4,000 acres in Franklin and Logan Counties. Numerous gas fields are flooded. Some agricultural lands in Johnson County also are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 359.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 359.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR

