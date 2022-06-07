ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gayle King slammed over ‘selfish’ behavior for FILMING herself before leaving work after positive Covid test

By Danielle Cinone
 3 days ago

GAYLE King has sparked backlash from fans after continuing to film cell phone video of herself at work despite testing positive for Covid.

The 67-year-old journalist posted a video on Monday to Instagram, which she captioned "My turn……"

The 67-year-old journalist was hit with backlash on Monday Credit: Instagram/@gayleking
Gayle King shared a photo of her positive Covid test on Instagram Credit: Instagram/@gayleking

Gayle recorded herself saying: "OK, the thing I've been dreading has finally happened. I just tested positive for ... I got the Rona.

"They run a test, another test, we’re going to take one more just to be sure.

"But, in the meantime, I've been asked to leave the building and go home."

As Gayle was taking the footage, her co-anchor Nate Burleson asked her if she was "good."

She quickly replied, "I don't know," before someone was heard saying: "Keeping walking Nate, you don't have a mask on."

"Alright, we're going. ... I'm leaving, I'm leaving. I'm double-vaxed and boosted. Go Figure," Gayle, who was double-masked throughout the 36-second video clip, concluded.

The Sun reached out to Gayle for comment but did not immediately receive a reply.

Her Instagram video was greeted by hundreds of fans wishing her a speedy recovery.

Some, however, criticized Gayle for staying inside her work building longer than needed and potentially putting others at risk of getting Covid.

One Instagram user commented: "Pretty selfish to hang around for a social media moment instead of leaving the building immediately.

"Geeze, Gayle, would you choose this level of consideration for your new grandson?

"Oprah, can you give Gayle a talking to please?"

Another critic wrote: "Kinda selfish of you to still be hanging around and posting a video? Don't ya think?

"She'd be having a fit if someone else was doing that."

A third commented: "I'm sorry you caught it ... but why the need to stop & make a video for the gram?

"They told you to leave the building! Leave the building means exactly that.

"It does not mean to stop, pose, film and potentially expose more people."

Despite getting slammed by social media users, Gayle continued to post a follow-up video on Tuesday.

She admitted to having worked hard to avoid Covid as now she has "got to accept reality."

Gayle said in the video update: "I've had three PCR tests all positive.

"Then I came home and took an at-home test ... two lines means it's positive. That's not good.

"So I've had four tests that all said positive. I was hoping against hope that it would be another false alarm because I've had two of those before."

"I can say the Rona finally got me," she added, before expressing how happy she was to be double boosted and double vaxxed.

The TV personality, who shared two photos of two different positive Covid tests, is hoping her symptoms remain mild as she currently feels like she has "a slight cold."

'I can say the Rona finally got me,' Gayle said before expressing how happy she was to be double boosted and double vaxxed Credit: Instagram/@gayleking
Gayle shared her Covid test results on Instagram Credit: Instagram/@gayleking

