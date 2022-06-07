ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

CAM baseball riding six game win streak

By Bennett Blake
 3 days ago
(Anita) CAM baseball will come your way on KSOM Wednesday evening. The Cougars entered the week on a six game win streak.

During that span coach Dan Daugherty’s team outscored their opponents 85-7. “We started off a little bit slow with track and golf and then the second week the weather kind of hit us, so we only played three games the first two weeks. This last week we had six games and we saw a lot of pitches, got good reps, and started barreling up the ball. That was good to see because we struggled early, but we put it together last week. Hopefully we can continue that the rest of the season.”

West Harrison is who they’ll face on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes have just one loss this year. “They look pretty solid. Pitching wise they are deep. They have some really good hitters up and down the lineup. It’s going to be a tough game for us.”

CAM has a deep pitching staff as well. Lane Spieker has a 0.50 ERA in 14 innings of work with 30 strikeouts and three walks. Cade Ticknor has thrown ten innings on the year with 15 K’s, 5 walks, and a 1.40 ERA. Joe Kauffman is 1-0 with a 3.23 ERA in 8 2/3 innings and Ethan Follmann is 2-0 with a 1.68 ERA in 8 1/3 innings. “Pretty good for the most part. One thing we really wanted to cut down on was our free passes for this year. So far, outside of one game we’ve done a good job with not walking people and not hitting people. Hopefully that can continue the rest of the year.”

Lane Spieker, Ethan Follmann, Colby Rich, and Joe Kauffman are standing out in the batter’s box. Spieker carries a .536 average and .606 on base percentage with 20 runs scored. Follmann is batting .519 with 16 RBI. Rich has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, 18 RBI, and a .444 average. Joe Kauffman is hitting .440 with five doubles and 14 RBI.

