Gardening

I’m a gardening pro – how to fix a common root problem with simple tips & stop it happening in the first place

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geYEC_0g3Nwmgs00

THERE are many ways a plant can perish, leading its lush, green leaves to wilt and come to an eventual end.

Houseplants like succulents that can go longer without being watered are more susceptible to a particular root problem than others – but thankfully, there's a way to combat it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVRP0_0g3Nwmgs00
A horticulturist has revealed how to tell if your plant is experiencing root rot Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAYOe_0g3Nwmgs00
Apparently, root rot is not always easily identifiable Credit: Getty

Root rot is a common houseplant disease, and it's preventable, according to PureWow. The source of the problem comes from overwatering your plants, which leads to the roots suffocating.

“Do the finger test,” says Justin Hancock, a horticulturist for Costa Farms. “If you stick your finger in the soil and it’s sopping wet, overwatering may be the cause of your plant’s decline.”

Root rot isn't always caused by overwatering, though.

Sometimes root rot is a result of a soilborne fungus, but you wouldn't be able to tell by simply looking at your plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BE01t_0g3Nwmgs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eu1fb_0g3Nwmgs00

“In the nursery, we’d have to send a plant out to a lab for testing to identify the pathogen,” said Hancock.

Additionally, root rot can be prevented by making sure your plant stays healthy by ensuring it has the correct lighting conditions, good humidity levels, and the correct indoor temperature.

Now that you know the cause of root rot and how to prevent it, you may be wondering how to fix it once it's present.

In order to fix root rot, for starters, you'll need to remove the plant from its pot.

Set the plant outside of the pot and on a rag towel to dry out.

At this stage, your plant will either improve or die in about one to two weeks.

After leaving your beloved plant to dry out for a while, you may notice some life return to it.

If it's the opposite case and your plant ends up dying, don't fret.

You can cut a piece of it off, then place it in a glass of water or directly into the soil to potentially start a new plant.

