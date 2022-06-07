ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alleged Shooting Target Of Cain Velasquez Pleads Not Guilty To Child-Related Felony

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man allegedly targeted in the shooting by Cain Velasquez, Harry Goularte, has pleaded not guilty to a single felony charge of a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under age 14. Goularte was issued a no-contact order on Monday,...

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 5

Rey Martin
2d ago

FREE CAIN!🇺🇸 He did want any loving father would do when the JUDGES FAIL TO PROTECT INNOCENT CHILDREN.

Reply
11
PMS?
2d ago

That man should be in jail and Cain set free for doing what he is suppose to do that is protect his children

Reply
8
