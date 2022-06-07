Alleged Shooting Target Of Cain Velasquez Pleads Not Guilty To Child-Related Felony

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood left a 54-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported at 1:49 a.m. in the area of Turk and Taylor streets, where someone shot the man in the chest and then fled in a vehicle, police said.The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available later Thursday morning.San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO