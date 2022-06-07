ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Man arrested in shooting death of Atlanta rapper Trouble

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting Atlanta rapper Trouble has been denied bond after a confrontation that investigators allege stemmed from jealousy over a woman.

A judge in Rockdale County on Tuesday denied bail to 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Jonesboro, local news outlets report, after Jones turned himself in to Rockdale County deputies early Tuesday.

It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer representing him. A judge set his next hearing on June 15.

Jones is charged with murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery in the Sunday death of Trouble, whose legal name was Mariel Semonte Orr. The 34-year-old Trouble was found shot at an apartment complex in suburban Conyers before dawn Sunday. He died later at a hospital.

Trouble – who was also known as Skoob – had collaborated with artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz in a career that began in 2011.

A warrant states that Jones arrived at an apartment to find Trouble asleep in bed with Jones’ ex-girlfriend, who woke to Jones punching her in the face. The woman told deputies that Jones and Trouble began fighting until Jones pulled a gun, shot Trouble in the chest and fled. Investigators have said Trouble and Jones hadn’t met before the shooting

Deputies found the woman with “visible injuries on her face,” WXIA-TV reports. The woman said she had broken up with Jones a week earlier after he hit her during an argument about “him not having a job and not helping her pay the bills.”

Deputies said the apartment door had been forced open and they viewed surveillance footage of Jones entering and leaving the apartment complex just seven minutes apart.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette said investigators were visiting Jones’ mother when Jones called her. The mother connected Jones with deputies who persuaded Jones to turn himself in.

“His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him,” WAGA-TV reports Levette said

The sheriff said Jones hasn’t shown any signs of remorse but does appear to be fearful.

Trouble released a debut mixtape in 2011 that included the song “Bussin,” a local hit that led to more work and two albums, 2018′s “Edgewood” and 2020′s “Thug Luv.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” his record label, Def Jam, said in an Instagram post. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found Carlos Delmara Shelley, 48, unconscious in his cell around 9 p.m. on June 3. Attempts...
HipHopDX.com

More Details Emerge In Shocking Murder Of Atlanta Rapper Trouble

Atlanta, GA – CBS46 reporter Tori Cooper has obtained the arrest warrant for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, the man police say shot and killed Atlanta rapper Trouble on Sunday (June 5). According to the paperwork, Trouble — real name Mariel Orr — was asleep next to Jones’s ex-girlfriend when Jones broke into her apartment.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Conyers, GA
City
Jonesboro, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Crime & Safety
Conyers, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Rockdale County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
wgxa.tv

Unknown suspect shoots into Macon apartment, injures 1

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said one woman was injured in a shooting at a Macon apartment complex. It happened Tuesday night at Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive. Deputies said a single bullet entered one of the apartments and grazed a woman inside. The...
MACON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Drake
Complex

The YSL Indictment Exemplifies Atlanta’s Predatory Justice System

Young Thug has become a pop culture icon with his lyrics. Now the justice system is making him public enemy number one because of them. Last Thursday, Thug was denied bond for his RICO charge in the YSL indictment. Judge Ural Glanville stated that he had fears that Thug was a flight risk and would intimidate witnesses if he was released on bond. The denial, which comes after bond denials for YSL Records artists Gunna and Yak Gotti, became the latest setback in a torrent of legal precarity for the 28 individuals who were ensnared on a 56-count indictment in May, including charges of murder, racketeering, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The indictment lists dozens of song lyrics and music videos as evidence.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Killer Mike Mourns Death Of Fellow Atlanta Rapper Trouble: 'I Am Numb'

Atlanta, GA – Killer Mike is among the many Atlanta rappers mourning the death of fellow ATL native Trouble, who was fatally shot on Sunday morning (June 5). The Run The Jewels MC expressed his grief in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the 35-year-old and an eerily prophetic tweet Trouble had just shared last month.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rapper#Murder#Bills#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy