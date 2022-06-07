Bennington police investigating shots fired incident

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — The Bennington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident. Police said the incident happened in the area of Mid-Town Motel and McCall Street.

Police said they responded to the area after someone reported hearing what sounded like gunshots. Police searched the area and did not find anyone with injuries. However, they found several shell casings on McCall Street.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with people in the area. Police said two people were seen running south on McCall Street after the gunshots were heard. Their identities are unknown.

If you have any information about this incident, including video recordings, you can contact the Bennington Police Department at (802) 442-1030 or through the Bennington Police website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.