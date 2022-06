On 6/6/2022, Sheriff Anderson presented a $15,000 check to Bates County Fair Youth Council and to the Bates County Fair Board. This check was a collaboration among the Sheriff’s Office and those boards to invest in our youth programs for the 2022 Fair year. These programs help encourage and support our next generation of ranchers, farmers, and producers.

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO