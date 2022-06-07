ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Girl reported missing from Buna

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a girl has been reported missing from Buna. Deputies say 14-year-old Kelli Hagan was last seen at about 10:30...

www.kjas.com

kjas.com

Missing Buna girl found safe and sound

Officers with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department reported on Thursday that, Kelli Hagen, the 14 year old Buna girl, who was reported missing earlier this week had been found. Officers said Hagen was at a home in the Beaumont and that she was safe and sound.
BUNA, TX
Port Arthur News

Man wanted for stabbing death in Port Arthur arrested in Groves

A man wanted in connection with a fatal Port Arthur stabbing is now in jail on a $1 million bond. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warrant division arrested Anthony McCullar, 45, at noon Friday in Groves, according to Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry. Information on where McCullar was...
#Buna
KTRE

Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - After a church member spotted a stranger armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a Wednesday night service, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is urging local church congregations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident occurred at a church in...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
kogt.com

OCSO Looking For Suspect

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance with the identity of the male in the photographs. The pictures are not very clear but it’s what they have to work with for now. The unknown male was involved in several suspicious incidents over the weekend in Mauriceville. Any assistance is greatly appreciated. Please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 883-2612 with any information.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Driver charged with intoxication assault in prison van crash that injured 4

A driver has been charged after four people, including an inmate, were injured in a severe crash involving a prison transport van. Ian Morris, 27, was found to be at fault in the crash. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, which is a felony. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-45, approaching Willis near FM-1097. According to Conroe police, Morris, who was driving a red truck, spun out on the freeway and came to a stop. Police said alcohol contributed to the crash. That’s when a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport van slammed into the truck. There were two correctional officers, one sergeant, and one inmate inside the van at the time of the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, the inmate and one officer were still in the hospital. The other two guards were treated and released on Tuesday. The van was leaving UTMB in Galveston, and the inmate was being transported to the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas. The spokesperson said additional security had been added to the van and confirmed that three guards were on board at the time of the crash.
CONROE, TX
Port Arthur News

Search for stabbing suspect continues following Tuesday killing

The 1200 block of 7th Street was mostly quiet in the later parts of this week, with no apparent signs a man had been stabbed to death at the location on Tuesday. Police in Port Arthur issued a murder warrant Wednesday for a man investigators believe is connected to the crime. Authorities are asking for help from the public to locate him.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Mobile home burns on Avilia Street in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mobile home burned on Avilia Street early Friday afternoon. Video showed the mobile home burned through. Sulphur fire officials said the call to the 200 block of Avilia Street came in at 12:05 p.m. The home was being renovated at the time and was...
SULPHUR, LA
kogt.com

Granger Indicted for Stealing Car

A man from Vidor was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident which occurred in April. Nicholas Granger, 28, was arrested for stealing a vehicle from AAA Good Times Motors in Beaumont. A person contacted police to report...
VIDOR, TX
kalb.com

APD seeks help in finding runaway juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Axcel Sandovol, 16, of Alexandria. According to APD, Axcel packed up his belongings and left his residence of Webster Street on Tuesday. He may be in the Lake Charles area. If you have any information...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

65 DEPUTIES CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY –RESULT 39 ARRESTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn’s Courtroom to set out the plan for the night. At 7 pm they hit the streets looking for traffic violators. The night started out with two pursuits, one on I-69 near SH 99 which ended quickly, and another on the north side of the Precinct which ended in Liberty County with an arrest. In all, there were 304 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 77 citations being issued and 239 warnings issued. With that 35 vehicles were towed and there were 39 arrests. Those arrests included warrant arrests and new charge arrests. There were at least 6 DWI arrests with the first one just after 7 pm on Fostoria Road. Hayden invited Precinct 4 Commissioner Elect Matt Gray to ride with one of the units to see what all his deputies encountered on a daily basis. Gray said he learned a lot and could view some of the issues with roads and drainage in the county. Several other Precincts recently held the same type of event clearing many warrants and making the Montgomery County Roads safer. Once the arrests were made, they were processed at the Precinct 4 Office and a Jail Van was dispatched from Conroe to transport the prisioners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Stolen wallet leads to indictment

A stolen wallet leads to a man facing a charge of felony theft, a state jail felony. Roderick Tyrone Collins, 37, of Orange, was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday, the day before Collins birthday, for an incident which occurred on March 27, 2022 in Beaumont. A...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Coronavirus active case numbers rise, especially in Tyler County

Jasper Newton County Public Health District Administrative Director Diane Rashall on Thursday released new numbers which show an increase in active Coronavirus cases in this area, especially in Tyler County. According to the Health District, there are currently 49 active cases of the illness in Tyler County. Meanwhile, they’re reporting...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

