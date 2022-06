PALMDALE – A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed two teenagers last year was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in state prison. William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted May 16 of two counts each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in connection with the Jan. 30, 2021 collision that killed Albert Cruz, 17, and Sergio Martinez, 18, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO