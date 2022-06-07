Tickets on sale for Adirondack Theatre Festival

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Adirondack Theatre Festival takes the Glens Falls city stage. This year’s festival starts with performances of “The Chinese Lady” later in June, and single tickets are now on sale.

The ATF’s 28th season includes shows running from June into July. Four productions are on the slate, all to be hosted at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. Tickets come to $25 per person per show, or $155 for adults and $95 for children for a season subscription. Tickets can be found online , by phone at (518) 480-4878, or in person at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St. in Glens Falls.

“Adirondack Theatre Festival’s season kicks off summer with something for everyone,” said ATF Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld. “From haunting historical drama to best-selling fantasy to classic rock and romantic comedy, each show is an unforgettable experience created by leading national artists right here in Glens Falls.”

“The Chinese Lady” starts the festival off starting on June 17, running through June 26. The show features Whit K Lee (“Orange is the New Black”, “Law & Order SVU”) and is based on a true story.

As the show runs, art by the World Awareness Children’s Museum will be displayed in the lobby. It leads off a schedule that includes:

“The Chinese Lady” June 15-26 The true story of a young girl who sails to New York Harbor in 1834 to be displayed as “the first Chinese woman in America.”

“The Hobbit” July 6-17 An “athletic” production based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novel, featuring “Gotham” stunt performer Rin Allen and Blake Segal of “Blue Bloods.”

“Last Stop on Market Street” July 28-31 All-ages music featuring Motown hits co-written by Lamont Dozier.

“Mystic Pizza” Aug. 5-7 A new draft of a musical based on a 1988 Julia Roberts film. Presented with Concord Theatricals.



