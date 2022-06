The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a seminal game in the FPS world and gaming in general. In fact, it brought about some of the most memorable characters and missions, such as Captain Soap and great missions like the Sniper mission in Pripyat. Its sequel, Modern Warfare 2, then one-upped that with a return of Soap — suffice to say, it’s a pretty awesome franchise. Well, you’ll be happy to know that after the hugely successful Modern Warfare reboot in 2019, we’re getting its sequel, Modern Warfare II, which was recently announced, and there are already some great deals from Walmart that throw in a couple of green thumbsticks as well as access to the Modern Warfare II beta.

