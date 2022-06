(SALEM) Illinois State Police reopened I-57 at the Dix interchange overpass at 7:30 last night following seven hours of cleanup after a four semi-truck chain-reaction collision occurred at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon down in Jefferson County. Initial reports from the Jefferson Fire Protection District indicate three of the southbound semi’s had slowed for construction activity on the Dix-Irvington Road overpass and the fourth truck could not stop in time and crashed into the rear of the last semi-truck, setting off a domino effect. While none of the drivers were injured, one of the truck trailers had to be unloaded before clean up could begin. Some traffic was diverted at Route 161 although traffic was at a stand still at times on southbound I-57 as far north as the Salem exit, a 15 mile stretch of roadway.

