Dubuque Woman Cited After Crash

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 3 days ago

A Dubuque woman has been cited after crashing her vehicle about 3 miles north of Dickeyville. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports...

www.superhits106.com

superhits106.com

High Speed Chase Ends With Drug Arrest

A rural Dubuque man faces several charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase with drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says 26-year-old Austine Thomas was arrested Wednesday night. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Thomas along Central Avenue due to warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly sped away at 70-plus miles per hour and a pursuit ensued. A passenger in the vehicle told police she asked Thomas to let her out but he refused. Thomas was apprehended and charged with felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, plus several other charges.
superhits106.com

Police Use GPS Tracking Device To Catch Thief

Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
DUBUQUE, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit burglary suspects arrested after 100mph chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Michael Dunaway, 36, and Denise Williams, 32, after a 100 mph pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a Rock County Deputy’s squad car, officials said. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating numerous commercial burglaries which have occurred all over the county. Detectives […]
BELOIT, WI
KCRG.com

Police warn about string of car thefts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say there has been a string of car thefts in Eastern Iowa and a felony lane gang made a stop. That’s a traveling group of criminals who go from town to town, stealing vehicles, money, bank cards, check books, and more from people who don’t lock their cars.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubuque Woman Cited
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Two Assault Incidents

Dubuque police arrested 28 year old Bernard Esters Tuesday on warrants charging second-offense domestic assault, domestic assault, second-degree burglary, child endangerment and two counts of failure to appear in court. A report says that Esters assaulted 27 year old Taylor Barnette on May 3rd inside her residence in the presence of Barnette’s two daughters and assaulted her again on May 16th outside her residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
kciiradio.com

Local Authorities Make Road Rage Arrest Near Crawfordsville

Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Woman dies in crash east of Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday morning. Authorities responding to the crash at about 4:30 a.m. shut down Monticello Road from Highway 13 to Hills Mill Road temporarily. The Sheriff’s office said the woman...
KCRG.com

Oelwein man found guilty of distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sold methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace was convicted of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine on Thursday. Evidence at the trial shows that law enforcement agents coordinated with the employee in question to set up two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 39-year-old Justin Michael Buehler. Agents surveilled the purchases and recorded audio from the incident. Buehler was previously convicted for his involvement with methamphetamine in 2007.
OELWEIN, IA
KCAU 9 News

Former Iowa police officer set for plea hearing in sex-abuse case

A former Eldridge police officer is set to appear in Scott County Court next week for a plea hearing in connection with sexual abuse of a minor. Andrew Denoyer, 24, faces three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, court records say. At the time the investigation began, Denoyer was an officer of the Eldridge Police Department. […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police asking public to check their surveillance cameras

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 1 hours ago. It's been...
DUBUQUE, IA
WHO 13

Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Davenport police

DAVENPORT, IOWA — A Davenport Police Officer shot and killed a man who was firing at the officer early Wednesday morning, the department says. The shooting happened at 12:48 a.m. at a Casey’s Convenience Store on West 53rd Street. Police say they were called to investigate a suspicious person tampering with an air conditioner on […]
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

Convicted Felon Sentenced To Prison For Having Handgun

A convicted felon from Dubuque who had a gun when he was pulled over by police has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. 28 year old Cameron Hatcher was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. Reports say that a Dubuque police officer pulled over Hatcher on May 2, 2021, because he knew Hatcher was barred from driving. A police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and police searching the vehicle found marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Radio Iowa

Man shot and killed by Davenport police officer

Davenport police say an officer fatally shot a man early this morning during a scuffle. Police were called to a Casey’s on Davenport’s west side shortly before 1 a.m. where the clerk said a suspicious man appeared to be tampering with the convenience store’s air conditioner. The officer talked with the man, got his name and learned he had outstanding warrants.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

[UPDATED] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Wednesday Morning

[UPDATE Wednesday, June 8 4 p.m.] The person killed in a Wednesday morning accident in rural Linn County has been identified as 33-year-old Michaela Devaney of Cedar Rapids. [ORIGINAL STORY] The driver of a pickup was killed in a one-vehicle accident in rural Linn County early Wednesday morning. According to...
KCRG.com

Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Daria Brown, the woman arrested in the now-viral video from Iowa City last Friday, turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Friday’s altercation left Brown facing multiple charges including Public Intoxication, Interference with Official Acts, 3 Counts of Assault...
IOWA CITY, IA
fayettecountynewspapers.com

Arson charges filed in WU fire: 20 individuals displaced

The West Union Fire Department, along with four other area volunteer departments, responded to a large structure fire in West Union late Thursday night that displaced 20 individuals. The blaze started at an apartment complex at 110 W. Maple Street, which housed over a dozen individuals. The call first came...

