Sales tax collections increase 9.7% in March

 5 days ago
Fort Worth’s net sales tax collections in March totaled $20,415,932, up from March 2021 by 9.7%.

For March of 2022, the year over year comparison by month reflects lower percentage growth as a result of being free from restrictions for a full year. Gov. Abbott fully lifted COVID-19 restrictions in March 2021.

The state saw a net collection increase of 12.8% compared to the same month last year.

The city’s General Fund net sales tax collections for March are 115.5% to budget, and at 117.9% compared to the same month last year. The city’s Crime Control and Prevention District Fund sales tax collections for February are 115.2% to budget and 118.6% to the same month last year.

Sales tax revenue represents 22% of the city’s General Fund budget. This is the second largest revenue source, with property taxes being the largest.

For the Crime Control and Prevention District, sales tax revenue represents the largest revenue source.

