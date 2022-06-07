Learn updates on regional transportation projects

The North Central Texas Council of Governments will host a hybrid public meeting to provide an update on funding recommendations for the Regional 10-Year Plan, emerging transportation technologies and goals for disadvantaged businesses.

The meeting will be held at NCTCOG’s offices, 616 Six Flags Drive in Arlington, at noon Monday, June 13. Residents may attend the meeting in person or watch it live online.

The Regional Transportation Council updates and approves the Regional 10-Year Plan annually, offering North Texans a preview of approximately $6.9 billion worth of projects developed with congestion, development, air quality and socioeconomic effects taken into consideration. Staff will present proposed changes to funding sources and an updated project list for the plan at the meeting.

NCTCOG is required by federal law to periodically update participation goals for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, which encourages transportation-specific contracting opportunities for socioeconomically disadvantaged businesses in the region. Staff will also provide a draft update of DBE participation goals for review and comment.

In 2021, work began on NCTCOG’s regional planning exercise to prepare communities for new transportation technologies in the region, AV2.1: Planning for Local Partners. NCTCOG staff will present a project status update, including information about early scenario development efforts, and public outreach and education initiatives. Learn more about the project online.

The Unified Planning Work Program for Regional Transportation Planning is developed by NCTCOG biennially and serves as a guide for planning activities to be conducted over the course of specified fiscal years. Proposed modifications to the fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023 Unified Planning Work Program will be posted online for review and comment after the meeting.

Staff will also highlight resources such as the Mobility 2045: 2022 Update, the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program, a list of alternative fuel funding opportunities, and the RTC-adopted Innovative Transportation Technology Infrastructure Certification Program.

