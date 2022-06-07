ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

NDSU Men’s Basketball Has A New Director of Operations

By James McCarty
 2 days ago

North Dakota State University men’s basketball head coach David Richman has announced the hiring of Alvin Nyangau as the program's Director of Operations. Over the past three seasons Nyangau worked for the Upper Iowa University women’s basketball team. The Peacocks...

fightinghawks.com

Fighting Hawks Lead All Division I Schools Nationally in Community Service

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota won the NCAA Team Works Community Service Challenge with a 99 percent participation rate earlier this year and the efforts did not stop there, with the Fighting Hawks finishing No. 1 in community service for all Division I programs using Helper Helper this school year.
GRAND FORKS, ND
NDSU Volleyball’s 2022 Schedule Has Been Announced

North Dakota State volleyball has announced the 2022 schedule. The Bison will participate in a 30 match slate, including 12 home games at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. NDSU will host a regular season tournament for the first time since 2019 when the Bison welcome Chicago State, Central Michigan, and Northern Arizona to Fargo on Sept. 9-10.
FARGO, ND
UMD strength and conditioning coach Bauman, heading to North Dakota

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) strength and conditioning coach Matt Bauman heading to North Dakota State. A NCAA DI school, he will primarally work with the football team. Bauman seved as the head strength and conditioning coach since 2011. In 2010 he was selected as the NCAA DII strength...
DULUTH, MN
Diegel to play in Scheels All-Star Series

Valley City senior Dylann Diegel was selected to play in the Scheels Softball All-Star Series. Diegel will play for the East All-Stars in the three game series slated to be played at Bismarck Legacy on Monday June 6th and Central Cass High School on Tuesday June 7th. Diegel wrapped up...
Duffy Signs with Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Baseball alum Ryan Duffy (South St. Paul, Minn.) has signed a professional contract with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association, as announced on Tuesday. Duffy spent the 2022 season with the Huskies after four seasons at D-I Minnesota (2018-21). "i'm just...
In North Dakota – 5 Things That Make You Do A Double-Take

So exactly what is a "Double-Take?" I'll try and describe what it means in my own words, ahhh let's say you are out and about in Bismarck/Mandan on a hot summer day, and you look over and see someone walking a cat on a leash. Your brain tells you almost instantly that what you saw was definitely not something you see every day, or in your life for that matter - so you look over real quick again ( a double-take ) just to make sure you're not going crazy. I was thinking this morning about how many things we/us/I come across in North Dakota that cause us to do a patented Double-Take.
BISMARCK, ND
Vice President Jed Shivers departing UND

Shivers to take on similar role at Stony Brook University on Long Island, NY. Jed M. Shivers, UND vice president for finance & operations/chief operating officer, announced this week that he will be leaving the University next month to take on a similar role at Stony Brook University on Long Island, NY.
Two New Principals Announced in Perham-Dent School District

PERHAM (KDLM) – The Perham-Dent School District has announced the hiring of two new principals. The school district has named James Kennedy as the new Prairie Wind Middle School (PWMS) Principal. Kennedy will replace Scott Bjerke, who announced his resignation from the position at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
PERHAM, MN
Area teens qualify for national meet in Vegas

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three area teens are preparing for a trip to Youth Nationals later this month in Las Vegas. The Park Christian students have qualified in Olympic Weightlifting. A sport widely considered one of the most challenging.
FARGO, ND
“March for our lives” taking place this Saturday in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Trinity Lutheran Church of Moorhead, Lutheran Campus Ministry of Concordia, MSUM, and NDSU are hosting a march for gun reform at 3pm on Saturday, June 11th. The march will follow a 1.8-mile path from Moorhead Trinity Lutheran Church to Fargo and back. A 4pm...
MOORHEAD, MN
“March For Our Lives” rally to be held Saturday in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mass shootings like in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York have left many families broken after their loved ones were taken by these tragedies. Although these horrific incidents happened many miles away, activists in the FM area are saying no more. “Enough is enough...
FARGO, ND
Fargo dad golfs 100-hole marathon for sick daughter

OXBOW, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo man is raising money for his 12-year-old daughter battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma by golfing 100 holes in one day at Oxbow Country Club. Chris Hanson is calling this the 100 Holes of Hope and the Lend a Hand Up non-profit through the Dakota Medical Foundation partners with the family throughout his daughter’s journey.
FARGO, ND
Honor Flight Network schedules fall travel to Washington D.C

(Fargo, ND) -- A non-profit group is organizing flights for veterans to travel to Washington D.C this fall. The honor flights are free and can take 90 veterans per flight, which volunteers help visit war memorials and other monuments in the nation's capital. The first flight will leave Grand Forks on Sunday, September 11th and return on Tuesday. A second plane will leave Hector International Airport on Sunday, October 2nd and return on Tuesday.
FARGO, ND
North Dakota's oldest family farm to celebrate 150 years

MAYVILLE, N.D. — In mid-June, descendants of Erick and Kari Evenson will gather on North Dakota's oldest family-run farm. It was a challenging start for those immigrants when they came to the area from Scandinavia in 1872. A soybean field on the farm has been planted every spring for...
MAYVILLE, ND
ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – How Far From BisMan???

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND

