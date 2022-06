For nearly 40 years, the annual Black Ships Festival has commemorated the historic achievements of Commodore Matthew C. Perry, USN, of Rhode Island. Per their official website: The “Black Ships,” or “Kurofune,” refers to the Japanese term for foreign ships which, with one exception, were excluded from Japan for two hundred years until 1854. Commodore Perry negotiated the Treaty of Kanagawa in 1854, the first treaty between the United States and Japan, thus ending two centuries of Japanese isolationism. The Black Ships Festival celebrates the signing of the treaty, which brought the two countries together as trading partners.

BRISTOL, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO