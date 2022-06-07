ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar Strawberry Festival queen to be crowned Friday

By Barb Limbacher
 3 days ago

BOLIVAR — Three women will vie for the title of 2022 Bolivar Strawberry queen during the 16th annual Strawberry Festival.

They are Janice Strawn, Sandi Young and Doris Newsome. Contestants must be age 65 and have a Bolivar Zip code.

The 2022 Strawberry Festival queen will be chosen at 6 p.m. Friday at the south tent. The queen and her court will also ride in the parade at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Strawberry Festival begins Thursday and runs through Saturday on Canal Street. It is sponsored by the Bolivar Main Street Association.

There will be entertainment, food, crafts, businesses, amusement rides and plenty of strawberries.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Bolivar Strawberry Festival queen to be crowned Friday

