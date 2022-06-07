ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dyersville Man Arrested For Domestic Assault

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old...

www.superhits106.com

Comments / 0

Related
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Two Assault Incidents

Dubuque police arrested 28 year old Bernard Esters Tuesday on warrants charging second-offense domestic assault, domestic assault, second-degree burglary, child endangerment and two counts of failure to appear in court. A report says that Esters assaulted 27 year old Taylor Barnette on May 3rd inside her residence in the presence of Barnette’s two daughters and assaulted her again on May 16th outside her residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

High Speed Chase Ends With Drug Arrest

A rural Dubuque man faces several charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase with drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says 26-year-old Austine Thomas was arrested Wednesday night. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Thomas along Central Avenue due to warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly sped away at 70-plus miles per hour and a pursuit ensued. A passenger in the vehicle told police she asked Thomas to let her out but he refused. Thomas was apprehended and charged with felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, plus several other charges.
KCRG.com

Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after allegedly using residence to deal drugs

An Iowa City man has been arrested after a search warrant at his mobile home turned up drugs and thousands in cash. Police executed the search warrant on January 25th at the Breckenridge Estates Mobile Home Park residence of 40-year-old Miguel Paredes. Investigators reportedly located over 500 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and mushrooms, digital scales, packaging materials, two cellphones, and over $5000 in cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Strangulation#Violent Crime
superhits106.com

Police Use GPS Tracking Device To Catch Thief

Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Oelwein man found guilty of distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sold methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace was convicted of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine on Thursday. Evidence at the trial shows that law enforcement agents coordinated with the employee in question to set up two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 39-year-old Justin Michael Buehler. Agents surveilled the purchases and recorded audio from the incident. Buehler was previously convicted for his involvement with methamphetamine in 2007.
OELWEIN, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Police Looking For Camera Footage of Suspect

Dubuque Police are continuing a murder investigation in which 30 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Illinois shot and killed 20 year old Taiwon Jackson of Dubuque following a confrontation outside a residence on Central Avenue. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check your surveillance camera footage from Saturday, June 4th at 6:58 p.m. through Sunday, June 5th at 7:36 a.m. Evans is believed to have traveled through the area on foot after the murder and may have discarded evidence, possibly a firearm. If you have footage of Evans or any other suspicious activity, contact Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4430 or (563) 589-4467.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Convicted Felon Sentenced To Prison For Having Handgun

A convicted felon from Dubuque who had a gun when he was pulled over by police has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. 28 year old Cameron Hatcher was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. Reports say that a Dubuque police officer pulled over Hatcher on May 2, 2021, because he knew Hatcher was barred from driving. A police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and police searching the vehicle found marijuana and a loaded handgun.
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Police Investigate Suspicious Activity Complaint; Man is Later Arrested on Drug and Trespassing Charges

Early this morning, Marshalltown Police received a report of suspicious activity taking place near a business located in the 900 block of East Main Street. An investigation by police later led to the arrest of 38-year-old Adan Macia Manzo on charges of Having Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Criminal Trespass by Refusing to Vacate the Premises.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCJJ

UI Police confirm KCJJ report of shots fired in the Ped Mall last month

University of Iowa Police have confirmed an earlier KCJJ report of a firearm being discharged on the Ped Mall last month. KCJJ first reported on May 28th that Iowa City Police responded to a shots fired call in front of The Fieldhouse on South Dubuque Street just after 1:45 that morning. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, a caller reported finding a shell in the alley behind the bar.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Daria Brown, the woman arrested in the now-viral video from Iowa City last Friday, turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Friday’s altercation left Brown facing multiple charges including Public Intoxication, Interference with Official Acts, 3 Counts of Assault...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man who allegedly slashed victim’s face taken into custody

A Coralville man who allegedly slashed a victim in the face with an edged weapon last month has been taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police say the incident occurred around 2:15 am May 21st at the Hilltop Mobile Home Park on Waterfront Drive. 36-year-old Victor Lara of 1st Avenue in Coralville allegedly struck at and slashed the victim in the face with the weapon without cause. The injury inflicted required significant medical treatment and reportedly will leave considerable and permanent scarring.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police asking public to check their surveillance cameras

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 1 hours ago. It's been...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC woman gets 15-year federal sentence for drug, firearm offenses

Chelsey Renae Lira, 31, of Davenport, was sentenced on June 1, 2022, to 180 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Following her imprisonment, Lira was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man Arrested After Shots Fired Incident On Pershing Ave.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have arrested a 32-year-old man after a shots fired incident in the 900 block of Pershing Avenue on Monday. According to an arrest report, Timmie Cole Jr., of Davenport was taken into custody on Tuesday. Police say Cole admitted he fired a gun into the air to scare away people who were chasing his brother. Cole was arrested and taken to jail. He faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and being a felon in control of a firearm.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man charged in connection with Davenport gunfire incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot at a vehicle in May. Tamier Jesshai Mitchell, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and going armed with intent. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by five years in prison.
KCRG.com

Victim named in Dubuque murder; additional details released

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint filed by the Dubuque Clerk of the Iowa District Court has named the victim in the murder that took place in Dubuque on Saturday. Police say that on June 4th at 6:58 pm, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Central Avenue for a report that a subject had been shot. Responders arrived on scene to find multiple witnesses on scene and a subject that had been shot. That subject is identified as 20-year-old Taiwan Marcus Jackson Jr. Jackson was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy