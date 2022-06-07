Dyersville Man Arrested For Domestic Assault

Dubuque Police are continuing a murder investigation in which 30 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Illinois shot and killed 20 year old Taiwon Jackson of Dubuque following a confrontation outside a residence on Central Avenue. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check your surveillance camera footage from Saturday, June 4th at 6:58 p.m. through Sunday, June 5th at 7:36 a.m. Evans is believed to have traveled through the area on foot after the murder and may have discarded evidence, possibly a firearm. If you have footage of Evans or any other suspicious activity, contact Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4430 or (563) 589-4467.
