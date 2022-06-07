Palatki Heritage Site reservations moving to Recreation.gov

Sedona News – Coconino National Forest visitors hoping to tour Palatki Heritage Site will need to book in advance using Recreation.gov beginning Tuesday, June 7.

A non-refundable $1 reservation fee will apply while booking.

In addition to a reservation, visitors must also present either an America the Beautiful Interagency Pass or a Red Rock Pass . Passes can be purchased in advance through Recreation.gov or on-site.

“This move will enhance visitor convenience and addresses numerous frustrations our visitors have had while making reservations,” Heritage Site manager Bruce Carlson said.

Those who are unable to access Recreation.gov may make a reservation by calling 877-444-6777. Reservations are required to visit the Palatki Heritage Site.

Tours are limited to 12 visitors at a time. Dwelling and grotto tours, which last approximately 90 minutes, are offered every half hour between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between noon and 1:30 p.m.

Tours may be canceled for safety due to inclement weather. Refunds are available for canceled tours and ticket holders will be notified in advance.

