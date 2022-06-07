ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Demi Lovato, Green Day, and Maxwell announce South Florida concerts

By T.A. Walker
WPTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel...

www.wptv.com

WPTV

Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — "This is Falcon. It's a 100-year-old house," Sean Iglehart, who is the new managing partner at Falcon House, said. The Falcon House and Bar closed in Delray Beach in 2012, a venue where Iglehart worked as a barback years ago. "[The owners] hosted this infamous...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is starting off the weekend with extra cash in their pocket. The Florida Lottery says someone picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket on Thursday worth more than $58,000. The lucky person bought the ticket at the Publix store on Southern...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
franchising.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Seven Units to Florida with Signed Deal in Palm Beach and Martin Counties

Seasoned Multi-Unit Operators Ink Agreement with Nashville Hot Chicken Concept to Open Locations in Area. June 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Cluck Beach LLC, that is owned by Rob Shawger, Matt Abdoo and Blair Bitove, to open seven locations throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties in Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
soulofmiami.org

Larry’s Ice Cream’s Super-Sized, NJ-Boardwalk-Inspired Comfort Foods and Super-Cool Desserts Are Blazing a Trends-Packed Trail to Boca Raton 6/13/22

Boca Raton, Florida—June 8, 2022–Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON WELCOMES 4TH FULL-TIME RABBI TO THEIR CLERGY TEAM

Boca Raton, FL (June 7, 2022) As one of our country’s most highly respected Reform congregations established in 1967, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, continues to grow and will welcome Rabbi Elana Rabishaw as their 4th full-time rabbi as of July 1, 2022. She will join the dedicated clergy team that currently includes Rabbi Dan Levin, Rabbi Jessica Spitalnic Mates, Rabbi Greg Weisman, Cantor Lori Brock, Cantorial Soloists Michelle Auslander Cohen and Jake Harris.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Alligator nabbed in Wellington neighborhood

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unwanted visitor made its way into a neighborhood in Wellington. Ally the alligator crawled to a home in the Victoria Groves subdivision. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posed for a picture with the alligator, as it sat there tied to a tree with its snout taped up.
WELLINGTON, FL
sflcn.com

Kroger Opens its First South Florida Facility

[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
MIAMI, FL
Salon

"Parental rights" fan DeSantis threatens to sic child services on parents taking kids to drag shows

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference held at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium on June 08, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has sought to brand himself as a champion of "parental rights," on Wednesday floated the notion that he might order the state's child protective services to investigate parents who take their kids to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boca Raton Announces Fabulous Fourth Celebration

The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will host a Fabulous Fourth Celebration on Monday, July 4, at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.
cw34.com

Largest sea turtle ever recorded in Juno Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Everyone, meet Georgie. The Loggerhead Marinelife Center's director said she is the largest leatherback sea turtle ever found on Juno Beach. Georgie weighs nearly 1,200 pounds, about 400 pounds heavier than the average leatherback. Georgie was first tagged in 2020, but returned to Juno Beach...
JUNO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach ‘drag show for kids’

A Florida lawmaker plans to propose legislation that would punish parents who take their children to drag shows. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, made the announcement Monday on Twitter in response to last weekend's Pride-themed event in West Palm Beach. Sabatini, who is running for Congress, said he intends to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Teen missing in West Palm beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old teen. Police say London Gordon, 15, was last seen on June 9 near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. She is 5'2" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
nativesdaily.com

Non-Equity Country Clubs in Boca Raton, FL

It is common knowledge that Boca Raton, Florida is home to some of the most exclusive golf and country club communities in the whole of the United States. Each of the excellent country clubs in Boca Raton has its one-of-a-kind collection of first-rate facilities and the greatest luxury amenities and services, in addition to providing its members with a varied variety of stunning residences situated within a lovely tropical environment. Boca Raton country club is known for providing the highest level of luxury living in South Florida. These clubs are known for their world-class championship golf courses, robust tennis programmers with perfectly maintained courts, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, lavish spas, and a variety of fine dining options.
BOCA RATON, FL

