State Police Investigating Robbery at Monroe Gas Station

Saline Police were called to Six Trails Apartments for an alleged domestic assault on May 27. A woman told police that they were driving home from a family member's home when her husband became angry because she questioned him about drinking alcohol. At one point, he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and yanked it toward him, causing the vehicle to swerve. When they arrived at the apartment, the man allegedly refused to let her have her purse. She told him she'd call 911 if she did not let her have her belongings. At that point the man took her phone. She told police when she reached over the center console to grab her phone, her husband punched her underneath her right eye. She was able to get her phone and call 911. Her husband left in their vehicle.

SALINE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO