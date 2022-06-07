ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

State Police Investigating Robbery at Monroe Gas Station

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe, MI – An unarmed robbery occurred at a gas station in Monroe early Sunday morning with the suspect still at large. According to the Michigan State Police Monroe Post,...

www.wlen.com

Comments / 3

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Man in custody after threatening to injure, kill people at Plymouth business

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Police issued a shelter-in-place notice for some Plymouth residents Friday afternoon following a threat directed at an area business. The issue has since been resolved and the shelter-in-place notice has been lifted. Police asked residents who live on or near the area of Karmada Street and Farmer Street to stay inside their homes.
PLYMOUTH, MI
HometownLife.com

Traffic fight may have caused fatal shooting on Haggerty Road in Canton

A 37-year-old Belleville man died Friday from a shooting and possible traffic fight along Haggerty Road in Canton Township. According to the township’s public safety officials, they were dispatched at about 5:18 p.m. June 10 to the shooting scene on Haggerty Road, between Palmer Road and Michigan Avenue. They...
CANTON, MI
13abc.com

Road close after car catches on fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of Summit Street is temporarily closed after a car caught on fire, Friday night. According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, authorities responded to a call of a car on fire at the intersection of Summit and Perry Street. As a result, a...
TOLEDO, OH
thesalinepost.com

SALINE POLICE REPORTS: Police Respond to 2 Domestic Assault Complaints

Saline Police were called to Six Trails Apartments for an alleged domestic assault on May 27. A woman told police that they were driving home from a family member's home when her husband became angry because she questioned him about drinking alcohol. At one point, he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and yanked it toward him, causing the vehicle to swerve. When they arrived at the apartment, the man allegedly refused to let her have her purse. She told him she'd call 911 if she did not let her have her belongings. At that point the man took her phone. She told police when she reached over the center console to grab her phone, her husband punched her underneath her right eye. She was able to get her phone and call 911. Her husband left in their vehicle.
SALINE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Monroe, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Plymouth Man In Custody After Threats To Cement Company

(CBS DETROIT) -A 49-year-old man from Plymouth is in custody after making threats to a neighboring cement company. Plymouth police were notified early Friday morning that Messina Concrete, a local cement company, had received emails from a neighbor with threats of violence with a firearm. As police responded to the scene and one officer thought they heard gunshots near the home, and the officers processed to set up a perimeter. Crisis negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender without incident. Al Cox, Director of Public Safety for the City of Plymouth, said in a press conference that the suspect has been arrested and taken into custody, awaiting charges. Local residents and schools were issued a shelter in place, but once the situation was contained, the shelter in place was lifted. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
PLYMOUTH, MI
Voice News

Investigation ends with two arrests, drug seizure at Port Huron Township motel

Two people are facing multiple drug-related charges following a recent narcotics investigation involving meth sales in the Port Huron area, authorities said. The target of the investigation, which was conducted by the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, was a 37-year-old male resident, sheriff’s office officials said in a news release. A search warrant was obtained for a room at the Elmcourt Motel in Port Huron Township.
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in armed robbery at west side store

Detroit — Police are seeking a man and woman in connection with the armed robbery last week of a Family Dollar store on the city's west side. Officials said the robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. last week Monday at a store in the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard at Linwood.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

84-year-old Oxford Township man dies after crash causes gravel hauler full of sand to overturn

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 84-year-old man has died after being struck by a tandem gravel hauler in Oxford Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday (June 7) at the intersection of Lapeer and Drahner roads. Officials said Michael Hogan died Wednesday (June 8) night from injuries he sustained during the crash.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Circle K#Violent Crime#Monroe Gas Station#The Michigan State Police#Monroe Post
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 Oakland County adults killed in crashes 30 minutes apart

A man was hit and killed while riding his bike and a woman was killed after rear-ending another car in Oakland County on Wednesday, incidents that happened within 30 minutes of each other. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Pontiac died Wednesday afternoon after he rode his...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Man airlifted after alleged drunk driver hits disabled vehicle on I-75

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit man was airlifted to a Northern Michigan hospital after an alleged drunk driver slammed into his disabled vehicle along I-75 in Northern Michigan. Michigan State Police say the 49-year-old man from Beverly Hills in Oakland County was stopped along the southbound lanes from...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police looking for man who robbed a Family Dollar in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar store off West Grand Boulevard on May 30. According to officials, around 2:35 p.m. an armed suspect went into a Family Dollar Store on the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard. The alleged suspect approached the check-out counter with a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police seek motive in fatal shooting of jeweler in Oak Park

A suspect charged in last week’s fatal shooting in Oak Park of a jeweler popular with rappers and other entertainers is giving police no information as they look for a motive in the slaying. Roy Larry, 44, of Detroit is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and...
OAK PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

LPD needs help in two separate shooting cases & burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in solving two shooting cases, and is looking for one man who has a felony warrant for burglary in Lansing. CASE ONE:The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on a fight that lead to two unrelated people being shot. The […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Man Wanted In Detroit Double Fatal Shooting Turns Himself In

(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police. Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21. Dejuan Gillum (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive. He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen. On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him. Police did not release any other information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy