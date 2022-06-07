State Police Investigating Robbery at Monroe Gas Station

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Police issued a shelter-in-place notice for some Plymouth residents Friday afternoon following a threat directed at an area business. The issue has since been resolved and the shelter-in-place notice has been lifted. Police asked residents who live on or near the area of Karmada Street and Farmer Street to stay inside their homes.
A 37-year-old Belleville man died Friday from a shooting and possible traffic fight along Haggerty Road in Canton Township. According to the township’s public safety officials, they were dispatched at about 5:18 p.m. June 10 to the shooting scene on Haggerty Road, between Palmer Road and Michigan Avenue. They...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of Summit Street is temporarily closed after a car caught on fire, Friday night. According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, authorities responded to a call of a car on fire at the intersection of Summit and Perry Street. As a result, a...
Saline Police were called to Six Trails Apartments for an alleged domestic assault on May 27. A woman told police that they were driving home from a family member's home when her husband became angry because she questioned him about drinking alcohol. At one point, he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and yanked it toward him, causing the vehicle to swerve. When they arrived at the apartment, the man allegedly refused to let her have her purse. She told him she'd call 911 if she did not let her have her belongings. At that point the man took her phone. She told police when she reached over the center console to grab her phone, her husband punched her underneath her right eye. She was able to get her phone and call 911. Her husband left in their vehicle.
Two people are facing multiple drug-related charges following a recent narcotics investigation involving meth sales in the Port Huron area, authorities said. The target of the investigation, which was conducted by the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, was a 37-year-old male resident, sheriff’s office officials said in a news release. A search warrant was obtained for a room at the Elmcourt Motel in Port Huron Township.
Detroit — Police are seeking a man and woman in connection with the armed robbery last week of a Family Dollar store on the city's west side. Officials said the robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. last week Monday at a store in the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard at Linwood.
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 84-year-old man has died after being struck by a tandem gravel hauler in Oxford Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday (June 7) at the intersection of Lapeer and Drahner roads. Officials said Michael Hogan died Wednesday (June 8) night from injuries he sustained during the crash.
A man was hit and killed while riding his bike and a woman was killed after rear-ending another car in Oakland County on Wednesday, incidents that happened within 30 minutes of each other. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Pontiac died Wednesday afternoon after he rode his...
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit man was airlifted to a Northern Michigan hospital after an alleged drunk driver slammed into his disabled vehicle along I-75 in Northern Michigan. Michigan State Police say the 49-year-old man from Beverly Hills in Oakland County was stopped along the southbound lanes from...
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar store off West Grand Boulevard on May 30. According to officials, around 2:35 p.m. an armed suspect went into a Family Dollar Store on the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard. The alleged suspect approached the check-out counter with a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.
A suspect charged in last week’s fatal shooting in Oak Park of a jeweler popular with rappers and other entertainers is giving police no information as they look for a motive in the slaying. Roy Larry, 44, of Detroit is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From across the street, you can see a vehicle pull into the Cricket West plaza in the middle of the night. It happened at 3:41 AM Tuesday off Central Ave. near Secor Rd. A security camera at Guardian Alarm captured this angle of the crime. The...
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in solving two shooting cases, and is looking for one man who has a felony warrant for burglary in Lansing. CASE ONE:The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on a fight that lead to two unrelated people being shot. The […]
RIVERVIEW, MI – A 17-year-old suffered severe burns after a store clerk allegedly lit his backpack on fire while attempting to confirm that the liquid on it was flammable, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Mazin Shaya is accused of igniting a lighter near the backpack, causing it to go up...
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - The employee of a Riverview convenience store is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder after holding a lighter near the backpack worn by a 17-year-old that was soaked in a flammable liquid, causing it to ignite. The decision led to the teen...
A man and a woman are awaiting charges of drunk driving after they were both caught driving while intoxicated in separate cars. The man told police they were on their way to a hotel after celebrating their children’s birthday.
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.
