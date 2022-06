The Yankees are leading the charge in a lot of important categories this season (wins, for instance; that’s an important one). But this year and recent years alike, there is one trait that has perhaps set the Bronx Bombers aside from the competition more than anything else — their propensity to field players capable of doing things that few others can match. Since 2015, Statcast has given us the valuable ability to give proof to that idea, to know that Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge really do hit the ball harder than anyone. And since 2015, in many of the metrics Statcast has brought to light, the Yankees have shined the brightest.

