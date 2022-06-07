ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Delivery worker held up in brazen gunpoint robbery in Harlem

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A shocking new video shows the brazen gunpoint robbery of a delivery worker in broad daylight in Manhattan on Monday.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. when a masked man waving a gun ran up to the driver as the victim was making a delivery at 21 E. 129th St., cops said.

The armed robber then tried to grab the worker’s $8,000 chain from around his neck, but the man fought back, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Jbfk_0g3Ns9gk00
The gunman shot the worker in the left leg.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drESN_0g3Ns9gk00
The worker had been making a delivery at 21 E. 129th St. when the incident took place.
NYPD

The robber shot the worker in the left leg before ripping part of his chain off and fleeing in a black BMW.

Cops released the surveillance video Tuesday asking for the public’s help in catching the gunman.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Harlem#The Gunman#Violent Crime#Property Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy