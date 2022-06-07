Delivery worker held up in brazen gunpoint robbery in Harlem

A shocking new video shows the brazen gunpoint robbery of a delivery worker in broad daylight in Manhattan on Monday.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. when a masked man waving a gun ran up to the driver as the victim was making a delivery at 21 E. 129th St., cops said.

The armed robber then tried to grab the worker’s $8,000 chain from around his neck, but the man fought back, according to police.

The gunman shot the worker in the left leg. NYPD

The worker had been making a delivery at 21 E. 129th St. when the incident took place. NYPD

The robber shot the worker in the left leg before ripping part of his chain off and fleeing in a black BMW.

Cops released the surveillance video Tuesday asking for the public’s help in catching the gunman.