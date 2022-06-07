ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel NY Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed for Rangers-Lightning

By Gary Garry
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest FanDuel NY promo unleashes a can’t-miss guaranteed payout that will convey no matter what. It will deliver $200 in free bets, guaranteed, when you place a $5 wager on tonight’s Rangers-Lightning game, or any other contest, including MLB action. This is free money, plain and simple, and this is...

New York Lottery announces winning Take 5 ticket sold in Corona QNS.com

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. On June 6, the New York Lottery announced that a prize winning Take 5 ticket was purchased at a Corona convenience store. The mystery lotto player bought the $37,842.50 ticket from the...
16 Unbelievably Delicious Cupcakeries in New York State

Cupcakes have been around forever, it seems. Well, almost. The very first mention of "a light cake baked into small cups" appeared in the first American cookbook, American Cookery by Amelia Simmons in 1796. Everybody loves a cupcake. From the very young who like to smash their first cupcake to...
The Capitol Connection #2223 - New York Governor Kathy Hochul

(Airs 06/09/22 @ 3 p.m. & 06/11/22 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Hi, I'm Alan Chartock. Joining us this week, and we are so proud that we have her, is New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Welcome back to the Capitol Connection. Great that we have a chance to talk to you. Thank you so much for doing it.
Long Island gas stations accused of excessive credit card charges

LONG ISLAND - Some gas stations on Long Island are being accused of charging a substantially higher price for drivers using their credit cards instead of cash to pay for fuel. Paying cash at one Sunoco station along Jericho Turnpike in Huntington costs "just" $4.89, but use your credit card, and you’re looking at a more than 40-percent increase to $6.95 a gallon.
After San Francisco recall of its district attorney, N.Y. Republicans push for same option

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — San Francisco voters opted to recall their district attorney earlier this week, and now, New York Republicans want to give voters here the same option. A new bill, backed by Sen. Andrew Lanza (R-South Shore), Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R-South Shore) and Assemblyman Mike Tannousis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) in their respective chambers, would take the first step in creating an amendment to the state constitution allowing New Yorkers to initiate recall proceedings against district attorneys.
Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
Buy gas from Costco in NJ? They’re about to make a major change

As the average price of gas climbs over $5 per gallon, many New Jersey drivers have found relief in lower prices at wholesale retailers. That could be about to change. Signs posted at three Costco stores in Brick, Marlboro and North Brunswick have the message that store membership will be required for the purchase of gasoline starting July 5.
New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
Jay-Z, Jack Dorsey Launch Financial Literacy School at Brooklyn Project

Jay-Z and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are teaming up to launch a financial literacy program, titled The Bitcoin Academy, for residents of the Marcy Houses project in Brooklyn, New York, where the rapper grew up. The program, announced Thursday, will offer classes online and in-person to Marcy residents with...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $133K Sold In Essex County

Who’s the lucky winner? A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $133,000 was sold in Essex County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Monday, June 6 drawing was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store at 300 Broad St. in Bloomfield, lottery officials said. The winning numbers...
Uniondale residents frustrated with 'Jeopardy!' question

Some Long Islanders are upset about a "Jeopardy!" question that used an incorrect village name in Nassau County. The question that appeared on the show was, "A type of institution that has a 'row' in Garden City on Long Island, including one about firefighting and a children's one." The answer...
The sixth richest man in New York City

Donald Newhouse is 92 years old, and he is one of the richest men in the country. His net worth exceeds $18.1 billion, making him the sixth richest man in New York City and the 40th richest man in the United States. Most of Newhouse's wealth is derived from U.S. media assets he controlled with his late brother Si Newhouse.
