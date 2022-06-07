ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Hamburger Mary’s Permanently Closed In Grand Rapids, Moves To East Side

By Ken Evans
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Drag Queen Restaurant Hamburger Mary's celebrates their new restaurant in Ypsilanti on the east side of Michigan, it appears they've ditched their West Michigan location. An announcement on the facebook page for the Grand Rapids Hamburger Mary's Monday urged fans of the restaurant to join them at their new location...

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

Have You Seen The Most Unique Wedding Venues in West Michigan?

It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘It’s home’ says regular of Kalamazoo’s Nina’s Café

KALAMAZOO, MI — Lois Ellis started bringing her daughter Terri Sage to Carousel Ice Cream in the 1960s. Nearly 60 years have passed, and Carousel is long gone, but Ellis still brings her daughter to the site where the ice cream parlor once stood. One of many regulars who frequent Nina’s Café, at 1710 W. Main St. in Tiffany’s Village shopping center, Ellis makes it a habit to eat at the cafe multiple times a week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
grmag.com

Taste of Muskegon plans comedy show

A food festival coming to Muskegon this weekend will host a late-night comedy show after the main festivities. Taste of Muskegon said Monday, June 6, it will host A Funny After Taste, an after-party at Burl & Sprig at 333 W. Western Ave. in Muskegon, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and continuing through 2 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Food Drink#Moves To East Side#House
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Hudsonville Ice Cream launching $65.7M multiphase expansion

A local ice cream maker is expanding in the city of Holland. Holland-based Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company, founded in 1895 in Hudsonville as a cooperative of local farmers, manufactures ice cream in Holland for several regional and national brands, as well as under its own Hudsonville brand. The...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Breakfast, Brunch Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

Grand Rapids is saying goodbye to another restaurant. After more than 8 years in business, a breakfast joint on the city's southeast side is shutting down. If you want to eat at Manna Café in Forest Hills, get there this weekend!. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant announced on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Detroit

Groundbreaking Event Planned For $11.2M Muskegon Museum Expansion

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for The Muskegon Museum of Art’s $11.2 million expansion project. The event is scheduled Saturday, according to the museum in western Michigan. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024 and will include galleries, classrooms, a rooftop terrace and a public plaza. The expansion also will feature space for the works of women artists. Collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Elaine Melotti Schmidt have donated $1.5 million toward the expansion and more than 150 works of art created by women to the museum. The Van Kampen Boyer Molinari Foundation and city of Muskegon also donated $1 million each to the expansion. The museum opened in 1912 and has more than 5,000 pieces in its collection. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MUSKEGON, MI
Nationwide Report

Man died, another in critical condition after a traffic collision in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Man died, another in critical condition after a traffic collision in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life and another received critical injuries after a traffic collision Thursday morning in northeast Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at about 4:30 a.m. on Maryland Avenue NE over I-196 [...]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy