ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Have You Visited Grand Rapids Oldest And Most Unique Mini Golf Course?

By Laura Hardy
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I really REALLY love mini golf. Like, an insane amount. I grew up on a golf course in rural Kentucky, and as soon as I could walk my late father put a putter in my hand and told me to hit the "teeny tiny grass", which was what I called the...

mix957gr.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mix 95.7FM

Have You Seen The Most Unique Wedding Venues in West Michigan?

It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

7th Annual Cars & Coffee Returns to GR’s Downtown Market

The 7th annual Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids is a unique car show that is coming to the Downtown Market Saturday, June 11. Who doesn't love a visit to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market? The great thing about the Downtown Market is, that there is so much variety of food and shops to visit, and it's open 7 days a week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandville, MI
State
Kentucky State
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Grandville, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: June 10-12, 2022

It's another busy summer weekend of festivals! This week you can find a festival to celebrate the start of summer, an Asian-Pacific Festival, a Cereal Festival, a Music Festival, an Old Car Festival, and even a Hippie Festival. There are also some events to enjoy some craft beer, concerts, food, and a Triathlon.
Mix 95.7FM

Midwest Photographer Takes A Look At GR’s Hidden Gems

Josh Lipnik, who highlights the architecture and funky buildings of the Upper Midwest has been Tweeting photos of Grand Rapids' wonderful little gems. 'Midwest Modern' Features The Architecture And Design Of The Midwest. Lipnik's Twitter page, Midwest Modern has been posting some hidden gems of our city over the past...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Mini Golf#Miniature Golf
Mix 95.7FM

Iconic College Hockey Tournament Moves To Grand Rapids

The Great Lakes Invitational, a 67 year fixture of state college hockey in Detroit, will be played at Van Andel Arena starting this December. The Great Lakes Invitational Has Been A Fixture In State Hockey Since 1965. The tournament has been a holiday tournament competed between state hockey programs dating...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 95.7FM

2 New Fishing Spots May Be Coming To Kalamazoo

You may not have to leave Kalamazoo to do some trout fishing if these two new fishing spots become available. Fishing is one of my favorite things to do and to know there may be some more new spots coming to the area is pretty exciting for local anglers. Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Rosa Parks Circle Downtown Grand Rapids FINALLY Reopens

For more than a year, Rosa Parks Circle was closed while undergoing $3 million in renovations. The downtown Grand Rapids landmark and gathering place is FINALLY back open. The original plan was to reopen Rosa Parks Circle in September 2021 in time for ArtPrize... and well, ArtPrize came and went. And then, the goal was to open in time for the winter ice skating season... and that didn't happen either.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan DNR “Three Free” Weekend is Coming Up

Everyone likes when things are free! It's Free -- times three -- this coming weekend in the state of Michigan!. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has a few weekends set aside in 2022 when you can go off-roading for free. Twice a year both residents and out-of-state visitors can legally check out some of the designated routes and trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit. You will be able access 4,000 miles of state designated ORV routes and trails, plus the six scramble areas in our state (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen's Motorsport Area) for free the weekend of June 11th & 12th. All other rules and laws still apply. There will be another Free ORV Weekend on August 20th-21st.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

WATCH: Verve Pipe Singer Tries To Sing His Way Out Of A Ticket

Grand Rapids' Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pipe was pulled over for an infraction, can he sing his way out of it?. I'm not sure where this traffic encounter took place, but it begins with Brian singing the key line to the Verve Pipe's 1997 emo smash hit "The Freshmen." The officer then thanks Brian and adds "I've always liked that song, thanks so much for doing that for me." After a brief pause, the officer then says "Please report to court within the next 14 days. Drive safely."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Nick Swardson is coming to Grand Rapids!

Comedian Nick Swardson announced his Make Joke From Face tour today! Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour kicks off in Atlantic City on June 10th making stops across the U.S. making a stop in Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 8th at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. About Nick Swardson.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy