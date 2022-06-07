Baz Luhrmann Felt Harry Styles Was Too Much Of An “Icon” To Play Elvis

After a solid four months of festivities celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, many have long been ready to bury the Platinum Jubilee in the past. Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, appears to want to keep it top of mind for eternity. When attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral this past weekend, the 32-year-old royal quietly debuted a new tattoo in the form of a small black circle. That may sound ordinary enough, but when it comes to the ways that members of the monarchy present themselves, a closer look often reveals more Easter eggs than you’d find in a Taylor Swift album. (That same weekend, for example, little Prince Louis resurrected the sailor suit his father, Prince William, wore to the Jubilee when he was two, and Kate Middleton dug up the earrings that the late Princess Diana wore to the Met Gala in 1996.) So while Eugenie has yet to confirm anything, we have a hunch that Hollywood Life is correct in claiming that the shape represents an homage to her grandmother, the Queen.

