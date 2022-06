The first trailer for Black Bird has been released by Apple TV+, marking the final TV role played by late (great) actor, Ray Liotta. The industry and fans are still somewhat in shock from the news that Liotta died on May 26th, while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic; therefore it will be both cathartic and comforting for longtime fans of Ray to get to see some of his last work onscreen, in Black Bird. Take a look at the trailer, below:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO