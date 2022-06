It's that dreaded time of year when broadcast networks make room on their schedules for new fall TV shows by cancelling some old ones, but this year's Upfronts season has been particularly brutal. The ax has fallen on 17 shows so far, with one showrunner referring to the cancellation spree as the Red Wedding. Among the fallen are fan-favorites series like Magnum P.I. and Good Sam on CBS, Batwoman and Roswell, New Mexico on The CW, and The Endgame on NBC.

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO