ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Crazy Story Behind Adam Sandler’s Black Eye

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19c2Nc_0g3NqOuo00

Ow! Adam Sandler is sporting a black eye after a “bed accident.”

The star couldn’t ignore the shiner as he made an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Monday, telling the hosts, “This is something I have to discuss, right?”

Sandler, who was there to promote his new movie “Hustle,” went on to reveal, “I was in bed, in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom, some people? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much and I had my phone in the middle of the bed. I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head.”

He went on, “I refused to acknowledge it. I felt blood. I said, ‘There’s something going on, but I gotta sleep.’ Kept sleeping and woke up and then...”

Co-host George Stephanopoulos commented, “That is the most elaborate black-eye story I’ve ever heard.” Sandler insisted with a laugh, “There is nothing cool about this thing.”

Adam poked fun at himself, saying, “It looks so cool. And I’m on the streets of New York, I see people going, ‘Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.’ I’m like, ‘It was a bed accident.’”

The star also made headlines after his appearance on “The Tonight Show,” where he confessed to Jimmy Fallon that he recently went skinny-dipping.

Sandler said he came across a nude beach in Spain, so he decided to strip down himself. He quickly started to realize, “I shouldn’t do this… Someone is gonna take my picture and ruin my life.”

He tried to keep himself under the water, but claimed his private parts kept floating up due to the salt water despite his efforts. Watch the hilarious interview below.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers recently caught up with Sandler to talk about “Hustle,” the new basketball drama he co-produced with LeBron James. Adam dished on his own hoops skills and revealed how the “dream project” came together. Check it out!

“Hustle” hits select theaters and Netflix June 8.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Unique Wedding Bands

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married, and “Extra” has the scoop on their custom wedding bands!. Stephanie Gottlieb is the designer behind the gorgeous rings, and shared how she designed Britney’s bands to complement her engagement ring. “We loved creating Britney and Sam’s custom bands!”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Lebron James
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Jimmy Fallon
extratv

Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige Make It Red-Carpet Official

Ryan Seacrest, 47, and Aubrey Paige, 24, took another step in their relationship!. The pair made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary “Halftime.”. For their date night, Seacrest wore a pinstripe jacket and gray dress pants, while...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Spotted with Rumored BF

Days after Johnny Depp’s court victory against his ex, Amber Heard, his lawyer Camille Vasquez was spotted with her boyfriend Edward Owen. In video obtained by TMZ, Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where the trial took place for six weeks.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Engaged

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Derek Hough, 37, and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, 27, are taking the next step in their relationship!. On Thursday, Derek posted a pic of himself and Hayley surrounded by flowers and candles. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jordan Fisher & Wife Ellie Woods Welcome First Child

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star Jordan Fisher, 28, is a first-time dad!. On Tuesday, Fisher and his wife Ellie welcomed a baby boy, who they named Riley William. They kept the news to themselves for a few days. On Thursday, Jordan announced his son’s...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy