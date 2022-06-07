ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Sandman’ Trailer Breakdown: Open Your Eyes and Dream

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Geeked Week, Netflix revealed the release date for The Sandman alongside a new trailer. We’ve been dying to watch the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s magnum opus, a comic book series filled with wonder and poetry. Lucky for us, Netflix’s The Sandman looks like it will remain close...

collider.com

ComicBook

Date A Live Season 4 Sets Up Kurumi Arc in New Poster, Trailer

Date A Live is nearing the end of its fourth season run, and is gearing up for the Kurumi Arc with a new trailer and poster! The fourth season of the series has been one of the more quiet releases of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but it's seen Shido Itsuka getting closer with two new Spirits thus far. With the previous episode of the series officially setting the Key Spirit and the newest episode finally bringing Kurumi back into the mix, it was actually a tease that the final episodes of the season would be involving much more of the fan favorite Spirit.
COMICS
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finally Gives Us A Villain, Not Just a Monster

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. A running theme throughout Stranger Things has been the battle between good and evil. Taking influence from its various references and allusions — Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Stephen King's stories, and Marvel Comics — the Netflix series has pitted Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is basically a superhero and is called one by her friends, against the various evil creatures of the Upside Down seeking to enter our world and take it over. Although Dr. Brenner (Michael Modine), his lab, and a covert crew of Russian scientists have trained Eleven and a number of other children to become super-powered, telepathic assassins as part of a secret government project, it is Eleven’s new friends and found family that constantly pull her towards the good side. With friends like Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink), as well as her adoptive father Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and mother Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Eleven has found something worth fighting for rather than becoming a government-funded weapon of mass destruction. Never before has Eleven found an equal on the dark side — until now. Stranger Things Season 4 finally gives our superhero in Eleven a proper super villain, not in some faceless monster from the Upside Down, but in Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna — Dr. Brenner’s first child experiment and a dark reflection of what Eleven could have been.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

New 'Prey' Trailer Introduces Action-Packed 'Predator' Prequel

The first trailer for Prey, the Dan Trachtenberg-directed next chapter in the Predator franchise, has officially arrived. The two-minute preview for the action-thriller sets the scene 300 years in the past, when a Predator threatens the people of the Comanche Nation. Among them, a fierce young woman named Naru becomes a focal point in the plot, as she sets out to hunt and kill the mysterious creature that is targeting her camp. Ultimately, the brave fighter must face off against the vicious alien foe in an epic showdown.
MOVIES
Loudwire

Beavis and Butt-Head Return in First Trailer For New Movie

For the first time in over 25 years, Beavis and Butt-Head are back with a new movie. In their first film they did America. This time: Their target is nothing less than the entire universe. The poster for this new Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe boldly declares it “The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Teases New Spider-Man Suit

The collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite is about to result in Spider-Man securing an all-new super-suit. Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is a five-issue miniseries that sends the characters from Fortnite Island to the Marvel Universe to team up with heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Shuri. Together, they must hunt down the elusive Zero Shard, a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point. An upcoming issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will borrow from Secret Wars #8 by putting Spider-Man in a new costume, similar to how the web-slinger donned his black alien symbiote in the 1984 comic.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s Estranged Sisters Movie Begins Production

Production has just begun on a new comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandr\a Oh. The film has not yet been given a title, however, production started on the project last week at 20th Century Studios. Filming is expected to conclude on July 22, 2022. The project will be released as a Hulu Original in the United States.
MOVIES
Collider

'Tron: Legacy’ Director Cites Marvel and Star Wars as Reason He Never Made ‘Tron 3’

Cult films, by their very nature, take some time to catch on with audiences. That has happened with Tron, and is slowly beginning to happen with its sequel, Tron: Legacy. One of the few downsides to this, however, could be that no further films may be made. The nature of Hollywood and filmmaking also changes amongst the studios, and these are just some of the reasons that Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski points to for no further Tron films being made.
MOVIES
Collider

'Blasted' Trailer Reveals a Laser Tag Game Gone Wrong

Laser tag is about to go extreme before the month is over. Or at least this is the premise of Blasted, a Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy movie that is based on a real-life UFO event that happened in Hessdalen, Norway. The story follows a group of childhood friends who gather for a game of laser tag, but things take a wild turn when the game is interrupted by an alien invasion. Luckily for them, lasers are the aliens’ weakness, but this doesn’t mean it will be easy to get rid of them.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Prey’ Drops Intense, Intriguing ‘Predator’ Prequel Trailer

If it bleeds, perhaps they will kill it. The first trailer for Prey dropped on Tuesday, which showed off both an intense and intriguing chapter in the iconic Predator franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterSeth MacFarlane on Moving 'Orville' From Fox to "Classier" Hulu, Comedy's Controversies and His 'Ted' Hopes'Conversations With Friends' EP Lenny Abrahamson on the Value of Slow TV and the Future of AdaptationsHulu's 'Shoresy': TV Review The two-minute preview for the film from 20th Century Studios coming directly to Hulu on Aug. 5 teased the Comanche Nation 300 years in the past fighting against a Predator. The exact story is of...
MOVIES
Collider

'Mrs. American Pie' Casts TV Legend Carol Burnett

Today, it has been announced that comedy legend Carol Burnett is making her return to television. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner has reportedly been cast alongside Kristen Wiig in the AppleTV+ series Mrs. American Pie. Mrs. American Pie has been written by Abe Sylvia based on the 2018 novel...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Teaser Promises Chilling Tales From Acclaimed Horror Directors

Click here to read the full article. Guillermo del Toro is inviting some friends to tell scary stories. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” an upcoming anthology series created by the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” director. Each episode of the series tells a different horror story “curated” by del Toro, who hosts the series and introduces each episode. Two of the episodes feature stories developed by del Toro, with different writers and directors taking on each episode. Notable directors and writers who will contribute to the series include Jennifer Kent...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Wednesday Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Sharpen your guillotines – creepy and kooky Wednesday is almost here. Wednesday is part of the legendary Addams Family, created by the cartoonist Charles Addams. The Addams first appeared in The New Yorker as a single-panel cartoon portraying humorous scenes. The comic had a total of 150 panels and appeared in the publication for over 50 years.
TV SERIES
Collider

6 Characters You Didn't Know Were Voiced by Jim Cummings

From video games, narrations, features, and TV, Jim Cummings is the definition of an iconic voice actor. Deserving of some lifetime achievement recognition, Cummings IMDb filmography lists 582 different projects where he stepped behind the microphone to bring a barrage of characters to life, beginning in 1983 when he began his successful career as the voice of Winnie the Pooh.
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

Trailer: Prey puts Predator series in refreshing new bow-and-arrow sights

On Tuesday, a wealth of new sci-fi and fantasy trailers emerged for feature-length films expected to launch on streaming platforms by the end of this summer. While most come courtesy of the "Netflix Geeked" brand, the biggest arguably comes from 20th Century Studios, mostly because it suggests some much-needed redemption for the Predator series.
VIDEO GAMES

