ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

‘A heartbreaking loss’: Bethesda student remembered as promising sports journalist

By Christine Zhu
bethesdamagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnzo Alvarenga would DJ for parties. They weren’t the typical parties that a teen might be expected to attend, though. They were parties for elementary schoolers — hosted by Alvarenga’s former teachers at Lycée Rochambeau, the French International School in Bethesda. Carlos Alvarenga, Enzo’s father,...

bethesdamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

March For Our Lives will rally in DC on Saturday. Here's what we know

WASHINGTON (7News) — March For Our Lives, a group founded to eliminate gun violence following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, will be holding hundreds of events across the nation on Saturday, June 11, 2022 -- including a rally, right here, in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Woodbridge: 5 Must Stops!

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to WOODBRIDGE! Located in Prince William County - WOODBRIDGE is a diverse Virginia community with beautiful parks, historic homes and amazing people -- all just a short 20-mile drive outside of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Bethesda, MD
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Georgetown, MD
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Gaithersburg, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Governor of Maryland

(WBFF) — In a statement released today, former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker says he is suspending his campaign for governor. They called the statement "difficult, yet necessary." The statement says Barker and running mate Nancy Navarro were "dramatically outspent" by their competitors. According to the latest campaign...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Restaurants in Annapolis MD

MARYLAND - For a great meal in Annapolis, you should check out the many wonderful seafood restaurants in the city. You can eat at O'Learys Seafood Restaurant or Osteria 177. For the best lobster rolls, head to Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. Listed below are the top five restaurants in Annapolis, Maryland. Check out their reviews to see if they deserve their good reputations.
mocoshow.com

Opening Date Announced for Roaming Rooster in Pike & Rose

The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Maryland#Art
CBS New York

Family desperately searching for Tijae Baker, Brooklyn woman missing after traveling to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
BROOKLYN, NY
bethesdamagazine.com

Small Bites: Silver Spring Wings opening shop in Wheaton

This story was updated at 11:50 a.m. on June 9, 2022, to include more information about BGR’s closing. Silver Spring Wings opening brick-and-mortar location in Wheaton. Silver Spring Wings was only open for five months in 2020 as a takeout and delivery business, operating out of a commercial kitchen on Distribution Circle. But this summer the business plans to relaunch in a brick-and-mortar space in Wheaton.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Potomac-would you buy a home here?

(jonbilous/Adobe Stock Images) In 2020 the population of Potomac was clocked at 45,940. The average household income in Potomac is $254,008 with a poverty rate of 3.44%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,990 per month, and the median house value is $893,800. The median age in Potomac is 47.4 years, 45.7 years for males, and 49 years for females.
POTOMAC, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Soccer
umd.edu

Trader Joe’s to Open in Greater College Park

Popular grocer Trader Joe’s will open a store this year on the Baltimore Avenue corridor in College Park after being recruited by partners led by the University of Maryland and the Terrapin Development Company (TDC). The grocery store, to be located on the ground floor of the Greenbelt, Md.-based...
mocoshow.com

Snow Bots Has Closed Permanently in Rockville

Snow Bots, one of the first places to make snow cream relatively popular in Montgomery County, announced that it closed permanently via social media at the beginning of June. Located at 1701 Rockville Pike, near Congressional Plaza, since 2014, the snow cream and bubble tea shop was one of the first to bring egg waffles to the area (called puffles). Snow Bots also introduced larger bubble tea cups that were more like soup containers.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Trader Joe’s opens first Prince George’s Co. store in College Park

Trader Joe’s will open its first Prince George’s County location in College Park later this year. The store will occupy ground-level retail space at Bozzuto’s residential development, the Aster, opening this summer. It is at 4429 Calvert Road, at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue, near the main University of Maryland College Park campus.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
KOLD-TV

Former Congressman Jim Kolbe reacts to Jan. 6 Commission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe says the Jan. 6 hearings in Washington, D.C. are necessary in order to preserve democracy in America. “I think democracy is on the line with this, yes” Kolbe said on the day before the hearings began. “I don’t think we’ve been under this much stress and the nation’s been so polarized since the civil war.”
ARIZONA STATE
popville.com

“Peter Chang Announces His First DC Restaurant”

“Today, Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce Chang Chang, a new dual restaurant concept coming to the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington D.C this fall. The two-in-one restaurant will feature parallel dine-in and carryout services, which will function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Beyond signaling a split nature, the name Chang Chang is also a nod to the fact that there are two Changs behind the restaurant, with Peter and Lydia collaborating on all aspects of the project. The announcement of Chang Chang caps a busy spring for the celebrated chef, who in March was named as a national finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. District firm Nahra Design Group will be behind the look of the 5000 square foot space located at 1200 19th St. NW, which will include seating for 200 along with a bar and seasonal garden seating.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Construction Begins at Charlie Prime in Rio

Work has begun on the interior of Charlie Prime, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
Cleveland Jewish News

Second incident of antisemitic vandalism discovered at Maryland train station

Less than a week after a swastika and antisemitic messages were posted on a bus stop near an Orthodox synagogue in Silver Spring, Md., similar vandalism was discovered on Tuesday at a train station in nearby Garrett Park. Images tweeted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington showed swastikas, “white...
fox5dc.com

Montgomery College tackles decline in enrollment

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Colleges across America are facing a daunting challenge. Reports show there is a sharp and persistent decline in the number of people going to public and community colleges. Montgomery College recently passed out a survey to find out why students weren't coming back to campus. The president...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy