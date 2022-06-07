Dining Al Fresco: Best Charlevoix Region Outdoor Dining Spots

If you live in Leelanau County but weren’t born here, when do you stop being a “Fudgie”? On p. 30 of Scott Craig’s new book Laughing in Leelanau (or I Swear It’s True), we learn that, “In different parts of the United States, locals have coined nicknames for tourists. In Colorado they are called ‘Flatlanders,’ in New England ‘Cone Lickers,’ in Florida ‘Q Tips’ because of their white hair and white tennis shoes, in Wisconsin ‘Shackers’ because they rent cabins, and in Maine ‘Citiots’ for obvious reasons.” (In West Cork, Ireland, I heard them call the tourists ‘Blow Ins.’) “In Northern Michigan they are known as ‘Fudgies.’ The name seems to have originated on Mackinac Island where there are numerous fudge shops.”

