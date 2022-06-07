ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Have You Visited Grand Rapids Oldest And Most Unique Mini Golf Course?

By Laura Hardy
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I really REALLY love mini golf. Like, an insane amount. I grew up on a golf course in rural Kentucky, and as soon as I could walk my late father put a putter in my hand and told me to hit the "teeny tiny grass", which was what I called the...

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

Have You Seen The Most Unique Wedding Venues in West Michigan?

It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

A Look Back: Camping Trailers Were Once Made in Grand Rapids

I always love when I find that something used by a lot of people is -- or was -- manufactured somewhere in our own backyard. Just recently it was brought to my attention that camping trailers were once made in Grand Rapids. They were called the "Little Gem" and it was manufactured at Schiebout Manufacturing Company on South Division (near 76th Street). The building still remains at 7680 S. Division and part of it is home to B & D Trucks and Parts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandville, MI
State
Kentucky State
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Grandville, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
100.5 The River

Things To Do This Weekend: June 10-12, 2022

It's another busy summer weekend of festivals! This week you can find a festival to celebrate the start of summer, an Asian-Pacific Festival, a Cereal Festival, a Music Festival, an Old Car Festival, and even a Hippie Festival. There are also some events to enjoy some craft beer, concerts, food, and a Triathlon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Mini Golf#Miniature Golf
100.5 The River

Iconic College Hockey Tournament Moves To Grand Rapids

The Great Lakes Invitational, a 67 year fixture of state college hockey in Detroit, will be played at Van Andel Arena starting this December. The Great Lakes Invitational Has Been A Fixture In State Hockey Since 1965. The tournament has been a holiday tournament competed between state hockey programs dating...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
100.5 The River

Downtown Grand Rapids Getting New Building Mural by World Famous Graffiti Artist

We have so many amazing murals on downtown buildings here in Grand Rapids like this one on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle, that in many ways make our city a unique art destination. (ArtPrize, Festival of the Arts for example.) As a matter of fact, I'll bet you've seen some of them, and yet, you haven't. Know what I mean. We get so used to it that we don't really notice how wonderful they are.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Rosa Parks Circle Downtown Grand Rapids FINALLY Reopens

For more than a year, Rosa Parks Circle was closed while undergoing $3 million in renovations. The downtown Grand Rapids landmark and gathering place is FINALLY back open. The original plan was to reopen Rosa Parks Circle in September 2021 in time for ArtPrize... and well, ArtPrize came and went. And then, the goal was to open in time for the winter ice skating season... and that didn't happen either.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan DNR “Three Free” Weekend is Coming Up

Everyone likes when things are free! It's Free -- times three -- this coming weekend in the state of Michigan!. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has a few weekends set aside in 2022 when you can go off-roading for free. Twice a year both residents and out-of-state visitors can legally check out some of the designated routes and trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit. You will be able access 4,000 miles of state designated ORV routes and trails, plus the six scramble areas in our state (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen's Motorsport Area) for free the weekend of June 11th & 12th. All other rules and laws still apply. There will be another Free ORV Weekend on August 20th-21st.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy