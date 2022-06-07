ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Debut New Guardian Caps For Practice As Part Of New NFL Mandate

By Josh Carney
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObservers of Pittsburgh Steelers’ practices moving forward will see something new and interesting between the white lines, thanks to a new NFL mandate aimed at player safety. Hidden are the traditional black and gold helmets with the single-sided Steelers’ logo. In are new, padded Guardian Caps that are...

On3.com

Crew chief releases statement on Tennessee baseball star Drew Gilbert's ejection

Baseball not only lost the opening of the super-regional to Notre Dame. They also lost one of their star players to an ejection and suspension in game two of the series while facing elimination on Saturday. Center fielder Drew Gilbert was tossed from the game in the fifth inning when he disagreed with a strike call in extravagant fashion, apparently cursing out the official.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

T-Frank’s 2023 Penn State mock class: Defense

Penn State recruiting is heading into a critical two-month period that will largely decide the fate of the Class of 2023. So today, we’ll build a mock class for the Nittany Lions before the pieces fall into place. This group lands at 24 players, leaning slightly towards the defense in the total number of prospects. While this isn’t strictly scientific, a good portion of the class breakdown comes from Blue White Illustrated’s recruiting reporting done by Greg Pickel and Ryan Snyder. They’ve done an excellent job setting the table with reporting on both Penn State and player interest. In addition, I’ve taken artistic liberties to fill in some assumptive gaps from there. Finally, this isn’t a best-case scenario exercise but falls somewhere in the middle, hopefully leaning towards a realistic finish. Earlier, we filled out the offensive roster. To check out that side of the ball, click here. Today we'll dive into the defense, which has far fewer commits in the class, so our analysis will go much deeper.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

