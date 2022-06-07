Steelers Debut New Guardian Caps For Practice As Part Of New NFL Mandate

Penn State recruiting is heading into a critical two-month period that will largely decide the fate of the Class of 2023. So today, we’ll build a mock class for the Nittany Lions before the pieces fall into place. This group lands at 24 players, leaning slightly towards the defense in the total number of prospects. While this isn’t strictly scientific, a good portion of the class breakdown comes from Blue White Illustrated’s recruiting reporting done by Greg Pickel and Ryan Snyder. They’ve done an excellent job setting the table with reporting on both Penn State and player interest. In addition, I’ve taken artistic liberties to fill in some assumptive gaps from there. Finally, this isn’t a best-case scenario exercise but falls somewhere in the middle, hopefully leaning towards a realistic finish. Earlier, we filled out the offensive roster. To check out that side of the ball, click here. Today we'll dive into the defense, which has far fewer commits in the class, so our analysis will go much deeper.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO