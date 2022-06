The Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee meeting for June focused on business and residential security in a power point and discussion by a variety of members of the Sheriff’s Department. Jason Omundson and Chloe Turenne-des-Pres from the Crime Prevention Unit started things off with a power point presentation first focusing on business safety. Chloe read some statistics from 2021 dealing with burglaries. The Sheriff’s Department responded to 1,290 alarms indicating suspicious activity from an alarm, 106 reports of a burglary in progress, 39 burglaries of commercial property and 28 silent alarms set off by a possible burglary in progress.

VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO