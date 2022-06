I read with interest your June 8, editorial “Was housing deadline missed or ignored?”. You noted that June 1 was the deadline set by a state law a year ago for Connecticut’s 169 municipalities to present proposals for the development of affordable housing. You felt many towns would come through but you suspect “some towns likely have no plans to ever cooperate.” You then quoted Center for Housing Opportunity Director Christie Stewart lamenting that “the legislation has no teeth.” But you never recognized the obvious, that when it comes to “teeth” you speak to a dentist. Teeth are our thing!

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO