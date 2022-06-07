ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Water Main Break Floods Cars, Wreaks Havoc in Long Island City

By Gaby Acevedo
NBC New York
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA water main break created a mess in one Queens neighborhood, leaving cars and streets flooded for hours. Crews continued to work into the evening hours in an attempt to get the situation in Long Island City under control, as the water main break on Vernon Boulevard wreaked havoc on the...

NBC New York

NYC Street Closures Announced Ahead of National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Large crowds will gather in New York City this weekend to celebrate Puerto Rican pride and culture. New York City will host the 65th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade Sunday. After a years-long pause due to COVID-19, the celebration is expected to have a big comeback. with food, music, dancing, and colorful displays expected to take center stage to showcase the best of Puerto Rican culture.
NBC New York

National Puerto Rican Day Parade Marches Again After Pandemic Hiatus

Puerto Rican pride is abundant in New York City with the return of the iconic national parade in its typically colorful, in-person fashion following a two-year pandemic hiatus. Light rain showers didn't stopped thousands from pouring onto Manhattan's Fifth Avenue for the 65th annual event celebrating the culture, arts, achievements...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens, NY
NBC New York

Candlelight Vigil Planned Monday for Teen Drowning Victim at NYC Beach

Police have released the identities of the two teenage boys who drowned Friday after going under water off a beach in Queens. Ryan Wong and Daniel Persaud, both 13 years old, were with a group of friends along Jamaica Bay when they fell into the water and were swept away around 11:40 a.m.
NBC New York

2 Teen Boys, Both 13, Dead After Going Under Water at NYC Beach

Two teenage boys out enjoying a day at the beach drowned Friday after going under water for nearly an hour, police said. Authorities said the two boys, both 13 years old, were with a group of friends along Jamaica Bay when the two fell into the water and were swept away around 11:40 a.m., police officials said.
NBC New York

Man Sells Off NYC House After Homeowner's Death — Turns Out She's Still Alive

A scheme to sell a Queens family home right out from under the homeowner's nose almost worked if not for some meddling county officials. The Queens district attorney announced Friday the foiled attempt by a Brooklyn man to sell the Jamaica property through a series of forged documents that included a fake death certificate.
Daily News

Neighbors still fuming 1 year after MTA bus crashed into Brooklyn apartment building

The MTA bus that crashed into a Brooklyn apartment building with so much force that it was stuck for several days left a mess that has neighbors still seething one year later. Tuesday marks the anniversary of the wild crash, which captivated locals and concerned city officials who feared the three-story limestone building would collapse if the bus were removed before the structure could be ...
NBC New York

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
Hot 99.1

A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday Rally

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state were expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march was scheduled to kick off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn,...
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday morning for fatally stabbing his nephew in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said. Neraz...
NBC New York

At Least 4 Cameras Record NYC Boy Park Attack — and No One Is Seen Trying to Help

At least four cameras captured a chaotic scene at a New York City park play out, as a 14-year-old was held at gunpoint and punched during a violent robbery. The weekend attack occurred in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the evening of June 4 near Pier Two, a popular spot for basketball and other sports. Video footage showed the group crowd around the victim, who was pushed to the ground and punched.
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
