Scottish couple complete 106 marathons in 106 days

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
June 7 (UPI) -- A Scottish couple unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when they both ran 106 marathons in 106 days.

Fay Cunningham, 35, and Emma Petrie, 26, both of Aberdeen, ran the first marathon of their attempt on Feb. 19 and ran the same distance -- 26.2 miles -- each consecutive day until their final run on Saturday.

The duo raised money during their record attempt for dementia charity MND & Macmillian. The women said they were inspired by Cunningham's father, Alan, who died after a battle with dementia.

"We both know that life is short and the ability to run or walk doesn't stay with you forever," Cunningham told Running Magazine. "My father was fit and active and he inspired us to tackle this challenge."

The current Guinness World Record is held by U.S. woman Alyssa Clark, who ran 95 marathons in 95 days in 2020. The record was unofficially beaten by Jacky Hunt-Broersma, who ran 102 marathons in 102 days earlier this year.

The couple said they weren't sure if all of Hunt-Broersma's marathons would count, since some were ran on a treadmill, but they decided to make their total 106 just in case Guinness World Records certified her achievement.

#Marathon#Guinness World Records
UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

