Accused Cyclist Killer In Love Triangle Spotted At Newark Airport: US Marshals

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Kaitlin Armstrong, Colin Strickland and Moriah Wilson Photo Credit: US Marshals Office/mo__wilson Instagram/colinatx Instagram

A Texas woman accused of killing a cyclist involved with her bicycling boyfriend may have hopped a flight from Newark Airport days after the slaying last month, authorities said.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of Austin, went to New York City after killing 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson, of Vermont, the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said.

Wilson was staying at a friend's place in Austin for a race and involved with Armstrong's partner, Colin Strickland, he later admitted.

Armstrong was dropped off at Newark Airport on May 18, however, a search of outbound flights found no reservations under Armstrong's name, the US Marshals said.

Police responding to a call May 11 at a residence in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue in Austin found Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, apparently confessed he'd had a fling with Wilson while on a break from his three-year relationship with Armstrong, the NY Post reports.

Armstrong was at the Austin International Bergstrom Airport on May 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m., and boarded Flight #WN2262 from ABIA to Houston Hobby Airport, then boarded a connecting Southwest Airlines Flight #WN30 to New York LaGuardia Airport.

On May 25, investigators obtained from the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas another warrant for Armstrong for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The Armstrong investigation was upgraded to a major case status and a reward of $5,000 was being offered for information leading to her arrest.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

