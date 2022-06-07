CCEDC Celebrates Pair of Retiring Team Members Whose ‘Contributions Resonate’ Throughout the County

From left: Gary Smith, Kathy Field, John Buckheit, and Mike Grigalonis. Image via the Chester County Economic Development Council.

The Chester County Economic Development Council recently celebrated a pair of valued team members who’ve contributed a combined 40 years of service to the organization and are now retiring.

Kathy Field began her career at the CCEDC in 2001 as CEO Gary Smith’s Executive Assistant. Her role expanded throughout the years, and she is now retiring from her position of Special Projects Director in the Development Office.

Also retiring is John Buckheit, who has served as the CCEDC’s Chief Financial Officer since 2005. He was responsible for managing all financial aspects of the CCEDC, including monthly financial reporting, billing and collections, budgeting, annual financial statement audits, grant program audits, cash management, vendor management, commercial insurance programs, employee benefit programs, and annual IRS 990 tax filings.

“Countless Chester County businesses and residents have come to know both Kathy and John very well over the years for their hard work supporting the Chester County Economic Development Council and the many growing businesses we serve,” said Smith. “They have helped shape our organization during one of the most high-growth periods in Chester County’s history, and their contributions will resonate with our team moving forward.”