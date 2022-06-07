ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Campbell, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara, Platte by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 12:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Up to Tennis Ball-Size Hail Possible This Afternoon

Portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see hail up to the size of tennis balls this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Up to 70 mph winds and localized heavy rain are also possible; and while the threat is low, the NWS...
KGAB AM 650

Tornado Reported East Of Lusk, Sidney Neb. Gets Heavy Hail

Cheyenne and Laramie may not have gotten much in the way of severe weather on June 7, but the same can't be said for other areas of Wyoming as well as the Nebraska Panhandle. The city of Sidney, Nebraska received several inches of hail Tuesday, with some areas looking like they had been hit by a blizzard rather than a hail storm.
SIDNEY, NE
Cyanobacterial bloom confirmed in Gillette Fishing Lake

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday released a recreational use advisory for a local lake following the confirmation of a harmful bacterial bloom. The advisory was issued on June 8 based on data provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality that confirmed the presence of a cyanobacterial bloom, or blue-green algae, at the Gillette Fishing Lake located in Dalbey Memorial Park, per a June 10 release from the City of Gillette.
Wake Up Wyoming

You Can Hike To A Hidden Waterfall In A Cave In Wyoming

We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.
Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
Boyd Wrede Makes Case For Laramie County Sheriff

Republican candidate for Laramie County Sheriff Boyd Wrede says the sheriff's office is currently understaffed and not respected by many people. Wrede also says rural law enforcement in the county is especially a problem. Wrede appeared on the "Weekend In Wyoming" on Saturday, June 4 to discuss his campaign. Capt....
Wyoming Innovation Center will celebrate grand opening Tuesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Innovation Center, which will explore options for using the region’s natural resources to grow and sustain jobs, will have a grand opening Tuesday, June 14. The grand opening at the 10-acre center, which is at 10 Innovation Drive in Gillette, will feature a...
Cheyenne hosts Celtic Bison Strongman Competition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Celtic Bison Strongman was held at the Cheyenne Depot, with athletes from Wyoming and beyond making the trip to compete. The event has been with Above The Rest Training Systems since 2020, with the atmosphere remaining a focal point as the event grows.
Remembering a great father: Kenneth Duvall

Kenneth Duvall, of Gillette, Wyoming ranched in Campbell County, Wyoming 95 years minus the four years he was stationed in the Aleutian Islands during WW ll, right after he graduated with the class of ‘44 from Rozet, Wyoming. While in the service for the Army, he was supply clerk...
Amber Alert issued for missing Rapid City boy

RAPID CITY, SD (Associated Press) — South Dakota authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an endangered child out of the Black Hills. According to the alert, the suspect, 59-year-old Gary Silbernagel took his 6-year-old son Garrett from a home in Rapid City late Friday night. Authorities say Silbernagel threatened to harm his son and himself.
Evansville Standoff DA Findings

The Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
Tractor Pull Coming Saturday in Sheridan

This Saturday, weather permitting, the Sheridan Area Old-time Pullers will have a tractor pull at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. While recent guests on our talk show Public Pulse, Dean Roberts and Tim Gearry, with the organization, discussed the event and gave some insight into the tractors and the technique involved in hauling the sleds during competition.
The Cheyenne Police Department talk about preparing for the unthinkable- pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Sources of Strength shows kindness- llpkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As summer warms up and folks head off for vacation, LCSD1 is getting geared up for the next school year with a new program that wants to ensure everyone feels included. After Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo and Mayor Patrick Collins rang the alarm on bias and discrimination, it became apparent something needed to be done for children and military families.
Casper Filmmaker Nominated for Emmy Award

This is yet another case of Hometown Boy Makes Good. Anthony Stengel, of Stengel Media, is a local filmmaker that produces films about other local artists in Wyoming. His work has been featured across a wide-variety of outlets but, most recently, Stengel has been producing short films for Wyoming PBS.
