UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A smack in the face. That's what the parents of Robb Elementary fourth-grader Alithia Ramirez said about the police response and investigation into the death of their daughter and 20 others. Only 10-years-old, Alithia was one the 19 children to die in their classrooms on the last day of school two weeks ago. Her parents, Jessica Hernandez and Ryan Ramirez buried her on Sunday. Now they want answers, accountability and changes before they can move forward. They didn't hold back when asked what they thought of the 19 officers who stood outside the classrooms for more than an...

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO