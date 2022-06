New York State Police arrested two men for illegal marijuana sales to an underage girl. State Police began an investigation after a 15-year-old girl got sick from a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen bought at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop, located at 2381 Rte 9W, Ravena, NY 12143. The incident happened in February 2022. NYSP determined that a 33-year-old man, Dawood Almawri, who was working as a clerk at the store, sold the joint to the girls.

RAVENA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO